Wartburg College, and Waverly, has a unique connection to the National Football League.
John Cochrane has been the athletic director at Wartburg College since Jan. 2022, but before that he lived in one of Iowa's football hotbeds, Mount Vernon, for 20 years with his family, including his son Jack who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL.
"My family and I lived in Mount Vernon for 20 years," John said. "Jack graduated in 2017. Then after graduation, he played University of South Dakota and Bob Nielson was his coach."
Although South Dakota is considered a small school that doesn't produce a lot of NFL talent, Jack was being scouted all throughout his senior year of college. The scouting showed John that the NFL is a real possibility for his son.
"I didn't think about the NFL until really late in his college career," John said. "He had thought about it long before I had. We certainly had the sense based on the feedback from the pro scouts that there might be an opportunity there."
Jack went undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, but signed with the Chiefs as a free agent. Jack is mainly a special teams player at the moment, but came into the league playing linebacker at South Dakota.
The odds of making it to the NFL are the same as being struck by lighting, .00075%, but Jack beat the odds through his hard work from the high school level and throughout college. His love of the game pushed him to become the best player he could possibly be.
"He has always had the approach of the love of the game," John said. "Jack has the passion and he loves going to practice. His joy for the game has allowed him to commit the time and energy to make it to that level."
Although the NFL is seen as the best-of-the-best players in the world, Jack has maintained that it is the same game he played when he was a kid.
"He talks a lot about it being the same game," John said. "He had the same conversation from high school to college football. It is the same game as when he was a kid. When he walks out onto the field it is the same game as when he was seven."
The adjustment to the NFL has not only been a transition for Jack, the entire Cochrane family is adjusting to having a family member in the biggest football league on the planet.
"We are still getting used to him being in the NFL," John said. "On the one hand, it is certainly a cool thing from a parents perspective. The hard work and the long hours getting paid off for him. He sacrificed an awful lot to become the athlete that he is and I like to see that pay off."
On Oct. 2, the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football, one of the biggest games of the week viewership wise. Another notable Mount Vernon alum also plays in the NFL for the Buccaneers, Tristan Wirfs. Wirfs and Jack played together all-throughout their time at Mount Vernon, as well as being friends throughout high school.
"It was an amazing thing," John said "I watched both of them grow up from the time that they were 2 years-old. They were both four sport athletes and they were friends the entire time. You know what are the odds that two kids from a town of 3,000 meeting up for a game on Sunday Night Football. It is surreal to think about. He and Jack have stayed close and in touch throughout their college careers."