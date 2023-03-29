Jack Lee Savage, Waverly, IA passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Services will be at a later date. Iowa Cremation is assisting the family with arrangements.
Jack Lee Savage
sistercarrie
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Featured Local Savings
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
E-edition and App Help
Mobile App
Entertainment Guide
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
31°
Sunny
- Humidity: 36%
- Cloud Coverage: 4%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:57:46 AM
- Sunset: 07:32:17 PM
Today
Plentiful sunshine. High near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with gusty winds developing during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 57F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Trending
-
Amber Heller of Denver Ambulance Service named 2023 Emergency Services Provider of the Year
-
8 names shortlisted for Waverly's new elementary schools
-
Cul de sac under construction at end of 13 Avenue SW in anticipation of future development
-
W-SR school board maps out goals in work session, identifies roadblocks
-
Waverly business recognized with national credential