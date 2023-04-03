Jack Lee Savage, Age 87, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away at the Waverly Health Center, from Covid-19 and natural causes, surrounded by his loving family.
Per Jack’s wishes, he has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 25, 2023, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Narthex with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating. A private burial of the cremated remains will be held at a later date.
Jack was born on April 23, 1935, in Shell Rock, Iowa. The son of the late Charles and Irene (Evans) Savage. On May 24, 1959, Jack married the love of his life, Janet Zahn at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly, IA. Jack worked at Bantam for over 44 years until his retirement in 1997. He loved to golf and fish.
Those left to cherish Jack’s memory is his wife Janet Savage, of Waverly, IA; his children, Lynda (Dave) Mulder, of Albia, IA, Mark Savage, of Waverly, IA, and Melissa Hallman, of Omaha, NE; his grandchildren, Tarah (Todd) Downing, of Prairie City, IA, Dustin Mulder, of Bloomfield, IA, Brandi Mulder, of Prairie City, IA, Allyson (Dawson) Spurgis, of Omaha, NE, and Peyton Hallman, of Cedar Falls, IA; his great grandchildren, Teague, Logan, Kase Downing, and EJ, JR Mulder; his sisters, Terry (Verilyn) Savage, of Waverly, IA, and Sherry (Jerry) Gilley of Waverly, IA; and his dog, Millie. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Henry (Helena) Savage.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.iowacremation.com under obituaries.