Jacob “Jake” Danielson, 20, of Waverly, Iowa, died on November 25 in a car accident in Waverly.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Mark Anderson from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Harlington cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 3 from 6-8 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also an hour prior to the service on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to Jakes’s family for a later designation in his name and online condolences for Jake can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is assisting the Danielson family with arrangements.