Jacob “Jake” Roy Diesburg, 48, of Waverly, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City from complications of liver disease.
Jake was born March 30, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Garland Diesburg and Judy Ebert. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools through the eighth grade before attending and graduating from Cedar Falls High School. In 2014, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Upper Iowa University. Jake was a member of the Iowa Army National Guard, retiring in 2014 after 23 years of service. He served with the Iowa Army National Guard, 334 Brigade Support Battalion based out of Des Moines. During his service he was deployed to both Iraq and Egypt. In addition to his work with the Guard, Jake had been employed with Target Distribution Center in Cedar Falls beginning in 2004.
Jake was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He loved outdoor activities, especially camping with his daughters and yellow lab, Liberty. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding motorcycles.
Jake is survived by his fiancée, Genny Cuellar, of Charles City; three daughters; Alexandria (Brandon) Curtis (age 29), of Waterloo, Ava Drew Diesburg (age 12) and Ashlyn Grace Diesburg (age 9); his mother, Judy Ebert, of Waverly; father and step-mother Garland (Rose) Diesburg, of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren; Bella Alice Curtis (age 12) and Lenna May Curtis (age 4); sister, Christi (Scott) Shader, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; half-brother, Scott (Bess) Diesburg, of Cedar Falls; and step-sister, Chris (Sean) Christensen, of Cedar Falls. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Walter and Gartha Ebert and Norbert and Georgia Diesburg.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church with Rev. Thomas Barnard officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Horton Cemetery, Horton, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the Wesley Foyer at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.