James Cameron, 81, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center, in Waverly, Iowa.
James was born on November 14, 1940, in San Francisco, California, the son of Marie (Pargett) and Perry Cameron. He grew up in the California Bay Area and graduated from Washington Union High School in Fremont, California in 1959. On October 5, 1959, Jim enlisted into the United States Air Force and was stationed on the air base located south of Waverly, Iowa, during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge on October 4, 1964, Jim earned his Mechanical Engineering Degree. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, California and then the Raytheon Technologies Corporation.
Jim liked fast cars, fishing, listening to classic rock and roll music, and baking. He was also a sports fan, and his favorite teams were the San Francisco 49ers and the San Francisco Giants.
Jim is survived by five children, James (Raea) Billman of Waverly, Tammy Cameron of Waverly, Todd (Connie) Billman of Waverly, Tina (Shawn) Steere of Des Moines, and Cindy (Rob) Sayegh of California; three sisters, Janet Ingold of California, Claudia Cameron of Washington, and Debbie Ashcraft of Washington; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
According to his wishes, Jim's body has been cremated and there will be no formal services. Memorials may be directed to Jim's family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.