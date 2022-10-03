James Cameron, 81, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away early Thursday morning, September 29, 2022, at the Waverly Health Center, in Waverly, Iowa.

James was born on November 14, 1940, in San Francisco, California, the son of Marie (Pargett) and Perry Cameron. He grew up in the California Bay Area and graduated from Washington Union High School in Fremont, California in 1959. On October 5, 1959, Jim enlisted into the United States Air Force and was stationed on the air base located south of Waverly, Iowa, during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge on October 4, 1964, Jim earned his Mechanical Engineering Degree. He worked as a Mechanical Engineer for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, California and then the Raytheon Technologies Corporation.