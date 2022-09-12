James “Jim” D. Lindner, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday night, September 9, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.
Jim was born on April 25, 1934, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Leona Kay (Mueller) and George W. Lindner. He attended school and graduated from Orange Township High School. On January 6, 1955, Jim entered the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge on November 15, 1957. In 1960, Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Ann Ganung. The couple was blessed with five children and later divorced. Jim worked for Viking Pump in Cedar Falls, Iowa as a Tool Designer Draftsman and retired after 30 years.
Jim was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waterloo. His faith was his life and he shared God’s word with all those he met. Jim later met Kay Aagesen. Together, the couple enjoyed traveling and attending various churches in Iowa. They especially enjoyed attending Church camp meetings and meeting up with old friends. One of Jim’s favorite passages was, John 5:28: Marvel not at this: for the hour is coming, in the which all that are in the graves shall hear his voice…
Jim is survived by his significant other of 30 years, Kay; five children, Debbie (Tim) Mineart of Lucas, Iowa, Nikki (Wade) Myers of Waverly, Iowa, Jean (Rick) Campbell of Waverly, Laurie (Darren) Tyson of Mt. Vernon, Ohio, and Jon (Jackie) Lindner of Clinton Township, Michigan; fourteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria Dayton; and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Lindner; and sister, Sylvia in infancy.
According to his wishes, Jim’s body has been cremated. Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on September 26, 2022, at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Waterloo, with Pastor Joshua Hester officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Jim’s family for later designation. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187