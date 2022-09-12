James “Jim” D. Lindner, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Friday night, September 9, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa.

Jim was born on April 25, 1934, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Leona Kay (Mueller) and George W. Lindner. He attended school and graduated from Orange Township High School. On January 6, 1955, Jim entered the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge on November 15, 1957. In 1960, Jim was united in marriage to Sharon Ann Ganung. The couple was blessed with five children and later divorced. Jim worked for Viking Pump in Cedar Falls, Iowa as a Tool Designer Draftsman and retired after 30 years.