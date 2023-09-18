Jim Lohmann, 79, of rural Sumner, died Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Unity Point/Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner with Rev. Kyle Barton officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, September 18 at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Tuesday. Memorials may be made in Jim’s name to St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, rural Sumner or His Hands Food Pantry in Oran.
James Lee, son of Leslie and Florence (Schroeder) Lohmann was born June 16, 1944, at the family’s home in rural Tripoli. He received his early education in a country school before graduating from Tripoli High School in 1962. Following graduation, Jim worked at Oliver in Charles City, and then in the meat department at Fareway in Waverly. On September 26, 1965, he married Gladys Blasberg at Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. They lived in Milwaukee after they married, while Gladys completed her education. While in Milwaukee, Jim worked for National Foods in the meat department. They moved back to Sumner in 1967, after a buying a farm. Jim farmed in the Buck Creek area for many years, as a livestock and crop farmer. In addition to farming, he worked at Shield-Bantam (Terex) in Waverly for over thirty eight years. Jim and Gladys had three children: Wendy, Matt, and Jill. Jim was a long-time member of St. John Lutheran Church-Buck Creek, where he served as a Deacon and President of the Church Council. Jim and Gladys have wintered in Venice, Florida for the past ten years. He enjoyed fishing, driving around Buck Creek on his golf cart socializing with neighbors, and greeting anyone who came to the pool at Carriage House in Venice. He mastered smoked meats, bacon, and summer sausage, and he drove it to Adel, Hamilton, Orlando, and many other places to share it with his friends and family. But he would rarely be happier than when watching his children or grandchildren play soccer, baseball, football, softball, or track.
Jim is survived by his wife, Gladys of rural Sumner; three children, Wendy (Haven) Holsapple of Hamilton, Montana, Matt (Nan) Lohmann of Adel, and Jill (Dan) Traver of Orlando, Florida; two grandchildren, Lizzy and Zach Lohmann of Adel; sister, Lois (Jerry) Traeger of Littleton, Colorado, sister-in-law, Bev Lohmann; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.
In addition to his parents, mother-in-law, and father-in-law, he was preceded in death by two brothers: twin Gary, who died in infancy, and Bob.
The family asks that you remember Jim today by greeting a stranger or making someone you love smile.