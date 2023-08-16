James E. Lee of Denver was among 583 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Lee earned a Doctor of Philosophy from the Office of Graduate Studies.
The graduates are from 33 countries; 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico; and more than 60 Nebraska communities.
Chancellor Rodney Bennett presided over the commencement ceremony, during which doctoral, master’s, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded.
For the full list of August graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/grads-aug23.