James Roger Shipp, 91, of Shell Rock, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, September 17, 2021, at Shell Rock Health Care Center.
Jim was born on January 18, 1930, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Earl and Violet (Germann) Shipp. He was raised in Waverly and attended the Waverly High School. Jim entered the United States Army in 1951, serving in Korea until 1952 and was discharged in 1954. Jim was united in marriage to Marlyn Howard in 1951, Marlyn passed away in January of 1990. On August 11, 1990, Jim was united in marriage to Marilyn Shultz at his cabin on the Shell Rock River near Clarksville. Marilyn passed away in August 2020. During his life Jim worked at Waverly Produce Company, Schnieder-Merfield Hatchery, bought Mueller Standard changing the name to Jim’s Standard Station in Waverly, Bantam Crane in Waverly, and owned and operated The Chuck Wagon at Knittle Corners.
Jim was a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, VFW, AMVETS, and American Legion in Waverly. Jim’s enjoyments included Chuck Wagon Racing, where he rode with Archie Crabtree and judged races, fishing in Minnesota, and was a fan of football, especially Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers.
Jim’s memory is honored by his son, Rocky (Darlene) Shipp, of Waverly; stepdaughter, Paulette Shultz, of Phoenix, Arizona; two stepsons, Gene (Patti) Shultz, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and Dan (Dixie) Shultz, of Ramsey, Minnesota; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Elwyn (Victoria) Shipp, of Nashua, Iowa; and sister-in-law, Donna Shipp, of Shell Rock. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; son, David Shipp; grandson, Ben Shipp; three sisters in infancy, Mavis, Marlys, and Beverly; and four brothers, Bob, Paul, Don, and Jerry Shipp.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to Jim’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.