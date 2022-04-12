James William Platte, age 70 of Mesa, Arizona passed away peacefully on April 5, 2022. James had battled Covid with his wife Mavis until her death on February 1, 2021. James also suffered from MDS.
James was born on January 23, 1952 in Waterloo, Iowa to Melvin and Arlene (Doepke) Platte. James was baptized on February 10, 1952 at St. John’s Lutheran Church Denver (Maxfield). And confirmed on April 3, 1966, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church at Readlyn, Iowa. James attended public school at Readlyn, Iowa part of the Wapsi Valley School District. He graduated from Dunkerton High School in Dunkerton, Iowa in 1970.
James was a body man, doing painting and fabrication for Davik Body Shop in Denver, Iowa. He then moved to Arizona in 1982 where he worked as a machinist at Honeywell.
James met the love of his life, Mavis Schock, while bowling with friends. On March 21, 1992 they were married in Las Vegas, Nevada. They made their home in Pueblo Grande in Mesa, Arizona. They were huge cat lovers. They would adopt and also gather feral cats to be spayed or neutered in a catch and release program. They were supporters of the local humane societies in Mesa.
After James officially retired, he began his second career as a “fix-it-guy” in the neighborhood. Neighbors would call upon him to fix doors, remodel rooms, clean yards, and repair just about anything that needed to be fixed. James was a quiet man and was loved by all who met him. He will be missed by many.
James is survived by his step-daughter Barb (Buzz) Scholten and their children Morgan and Brandon, of Billings, Montana, his sister Karen (Roger) Bruch of Sumner, Iowa and their children Jeff (Melissa) Bruch, Kasee and Halee of Sumner, Iowa Lori (Grant) Hemesath and Elizabeth Hemesath of Ossian, Iowa.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Mavis on February 1st, 2021, and his parents Melvin and Arlene Platte.
Memorial service will be held at Mariposa Gardens Memorial and Funeral Home.
A memorial service is being planned for a later date in Iowa.