WATERLOO - The Janesville baseball team had a unique opportunity to play at a semi-professional baseball field on Friday.
Riverfront Stadium is the home of the Waterloo Bucks baseball team that is a member of the Northwoods League.
"It's a nice opportunity to play somewhere different that we don't normally play," head coach Ryan Destival said. "The kids really enjoy it too. We played here last year too and we won it. It feels good to be back."
In the first round of the Swing for the Fences Invitational, the Wildcats had a tough test against Columbus Catholic.
Batting first, Janesville went down in order and with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, the Wildcats turned the 1-2-3 double play to end the Sailors' chances.
Blake Porter was able to get the 'Cats on the board with an RBI ground ball out and Janesville took the 1-0 lead early.
In the bottom of the second inning, pitcher, Tyler Hoodjer, balked in a run and a wild pitch scored another run and Columbus Catholic led 3-1 by the end of the inning.
The third inning saw just six batters total as both pitchers cruised through the frame and it remained 3-1.
After back-to-back hits to start the bottom of the fifth, the Sailors were able to punch a ball in to right field to score one run and in the next at-bat, they scored two more on a double to center field to give them the 6-1 lead.
In the top of the sixth, Trevor Forey was able to steal his way to third base and Peyton Trees knocked him in with a single. Keegan Eastman smashed a triple to left field that rolled nearly 200 feet to the left corner of the field and the Wildcats trailed 6-3.
Porter ended the inning with a bases loaded double play and Columbus led 6-4 going into the sixth inning.
The Sailors were able to get an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth to take the 7-4 lead.
Back-to-back wild pitches allowed the Wildcats to cut the lead to 7-6, but they stranded two runners with two outs in the inning and fell by that same score.
"It seems like we have a couple of guys struggling right now, but that's typical baseball," Destival said. "We made a game out of it. It was seven to six and Columbus is a great team that's well coached. I thought we played pretty solid baseball."
Getting to the third time around the line-up has been a big topic at the professional level as of late and on Friday, it was the third time through the line-up that the Wildcats started to make some noise on the scoreboard.
"We clean a few things up on defense, that's the game changer," Desitval said. "We made a few key mistakes there, giving up a couple of runs. Offensively, getting six runs should be enough to win the game. Tyler Hoodj[er] pitched a great game. I thought he threw really well for us today."
Notable Statlines
Peyton Trees: 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 run scored
Gabe Meaney: 2-4, 1 strikeout, 1 run scored
Trevor Forey: 0-3, 2 runs scored, 2 stolen bases
Janesville Pitching
Tyler Hoodjer: 5 2/3 innings pitched, 3 strikeouts, 3 walked batters, 8 hits allowed, 4 earned runs. Credited with the loss.
Gabe Meaney: 1/3 inning pitched, 1 strikeout
Janesville.................. 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 - 6
Columbus Catholic.... 0 3 0 0 3 1 x - 7