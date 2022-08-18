The Wildcats have a new cross country coach with Molly Ludwig set to begin her stay as the head coach this fall.
Ludwig is currently the middle school track and field coach and a fourth grade teacher in Janesville.
Updated: August 18, 2022 @ 4:43 pm
While growing up in Dubuque and attending Western Dubuque in high school, Ludwig found that track and field was her passion and love. While in high school, she qualified for the Drake Relays and the state meet.
After high school, Ludwig attended the University of Northern Iowa where she was on the swimming team.
After Ludwig had graduated from UNI, she was looking to get back into running. In high school she was a sprinter, but after graduation she got into long distance running and marathons.
"I just ran my first marathon recently," Ludwig said. "It has been great to get back to running and being able to coach long distance now."
When a job opened up in Janesville for an elementary school teacher, Ludwig jumped on the opportunity.
"I teach to teach," Ludwig said. "I know that some coaches may teach so they can coach, but I teach to teach the children and coaching just happen to come along."
After the previous cross country coach retired, he had mentioned the opening to Ludwig.
"Coach Nolan mentioned it last spring," Ludwig said. "I laughed it off at first but once I realized that people were interviewing without any experience, I jumped on the opportunity. Something I love about running as a sport is that it is so individual. We set goals this week and some of them were about making it to state, where others were just setting better times."
Ludwig has found the culture in Janesville to be right what she was looking for and furthering that culture is something she is looking forward to.
"I love the culture with Janesville," Ludwig said. "I was shocked about the connections within the town as I went through my first year. Everyone seems to be connected to everyone. I found out some of the students have parents on the board, or they are related to Whitey who owns the auto shop in town."
