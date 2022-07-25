Offering mid-summer entertainment for attendees of any age, Janesville superheroes planned varied activities around the theme “Not All Superheroes Wear Capes.”
The 2022 annual Janesville Days celebration took place July 20-22.
Four different bands, multiple kids’ entertainers, a horseshoes tournament, and a well-attended historical presentation sparked joy in the community. To that, add a dunk tank, archery tag, and kids’ tractor pull to a class reunion and a bit of pie in your face, snow cones, sandwiches, and mini-donuts, and you will get a sense of what it was like to be there. Main Street was blocked off to accommodate a band stand and ample dancing space.
With Janesville’s population hovering around 1,000, almost 200 persons were served, an impressive turnout for Thursday night’s community meal. Proceeds benefit the new library, which is at just over 50% of its fundraising goal.
Friday night’s parade featured at least 50 entries with fire trucks, veterans, tractors, parade wagons, classic cars, and political candidates.
A brief history
A history lesson about Fort John presented by Dr. Terry Lindell, Wartburg College professor of history, unfolded at the Janesville Public Library on Saturday morning in front of an audience of about 50.
Fort John, Lindell said, was an 1854 fort built hastily east of the Cedar River in Janesville. It was built to protect early settlers from a rumored Indian uprising against settlers that began in northwest Iowa but never materialized.
As with social media today, the 1854 rumors spread quickly among settlers living along the Cedar and Shell Rock rivers. Panic drove them to forts and larger cities like Cedar Falls.
At Fort John, double and triple rows of slabs cut by the Janesville sawmill were placed upright in a trench dug on a well-chosen hill site east of the Cedar River, providing a commanding view to the west and north, according to Dr. Lindell’s research.
“This type of scare is relatively rare in Iowa history, as I understand it,” said Lindell, who recently dived into research on Fort John using a variety of sources including county histories, available to the public.
Fort John, aptly named for the six main laborers named John included John Barrick, John Hunter, John Martin, John Wagner, John Sheppard and John Kyler.
Fort Eads in Clarksville was built during this panic too and is memorialized with D.A.R.-sponsored fund raising plaques. No physical evidence of the fort remains, as Dr. Lindell believes the fort may have been torn down and the lumber re-purposed.
