Friday, July 21
4 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Janesville Tap Beer Garden
5 to 8 p.m. – Community dinner hosted by Janesville Days Steering Committee
5 to 8 p.m. – Darrell the Ballon Man
5 to 8 p.m. – Face painting by Loony Balloonies
5 to 8 p.m. – Music by Mitch Laue
5 to 8 p.m. – Pie and ice cream with Janesville United Methodist Church
7 to 8 p.m. – Eric Michael’s magic and illusion
8 to 8:15 p.m. – Little Miss and Mister Janesville announcement
8:05 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Danger Zone at Main Street Stage
Saturday, July 22
9 a.m. to 2 a.m. – Janesville Tap Beer Garden
10 to 11 a.m. – Janesville Days parade
11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Food vendors are open for business
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Pony rides and petting zoo
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Show & Shine Car Show
12 to 4 p.m. – Annual horseshoe tournament at City Park
12 to 2 p.m. – Kids’ carnival
1 to 8 p.m. – Inflatables and more
1 to 3 p.m. – Kids’ tractor pull sponsored by BW Contractors, Inc.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Sunflower spitting contest
4 to 7 p.m. – Dry Run Creek on Main Street Stage
6 p.m. – JHS All-School Reunion at Riviera Roose
7 p.m. – Raffle winner announcement
7 to 7:30 p.m. – Stick horse races
8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Wildcard on Main Street Stage
Sunday, July 23
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Sunday services hosted by Janesville United Methodist Church