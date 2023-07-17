Friday, July 21

4 p.m. to 2 a.m. – Janesville Tap Beer Garden

5 to 8 p.m. – Community dinner hosted by Janesville Days Steering Committee

5 to 8 p.m. – Darrell the Ballon Man

5 to 8 p.m. – Face painting by Loony Balloonies

5 to 8 p.m. – Music by Mitch Laue

5 to 8 p.m. – Pie and ice cream with Janesville United Methodist Church

7 to 8 p.m. – Eric Michael’s magic and illusion

8 to 8:15 p.m. – Little Miss and Mister Janesville announcement

8:05 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Danger Zone at Main Street Stage

Saturday, July 22

9 a.m. to 2 a.m. – Janesville Tap Beer Garden

10 to 11 a.m. – Janesville Days parade

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – Food vendors are open for business

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Pony rides and petting zoo

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Show & Shine Car Show

12 to 4 p.m. – Annual horseshoe tournament at City Park

12 to 2 p.m. – Kids’ carnival

1 to 8 p.m. – Inflatables and more

1 to 3 p.m. – Kids’ tractor pull sponsored by BW Contractors, Inc.

2:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Sunflower spitting contest

4 to 7 p.m. – Dry Run Creek on Main Street Stage

6 p.m. – JHS All-School Reunion at Riviera Roose

7 p.m. – Raffle winner announcement

7 to 7:30 p.m. – Stick horse races

8 p.m. to 12 a.m. – Wildcard on Main Street Stage

Sunday, July 23

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – Sunday services hosted by Janesville United Methodist Church

Tags