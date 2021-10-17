JANESVILLE — Friday night’s regular-season finale for the Janesville football team had two teams that already knew they were going into the postseason.
The Wildcats were assured of second place in eight-player District 3, while visiting Dunkerton had just clinched third place in District 4 a week prior with at 56-26 win over Green Mountain-Garwin. The non-district game at Jack Bolt Field was to work out the kinks before the playoffs.
It seems that Wiley Sherburne is ready for championship football.
The senior tight end/defensive end scored four times, including three receptions and a 79-yard interception return to help pace the Wildcats past the Raiders, 56-18.
Sherburne thought it was all in a night’s work.
“We just came out and executed in our offense,” Sherburne said. “We’re shorthanded. We’re going to do that the rest of the season. We’ve just got to come out and execute.”
Head coach Dale Eastman added his kids played well against the Raiders, especially the seniors.
“I’m proud of all of them,” Dale Eastman said. “It’s always fun to get a victory on senior night and getting everybody out there on the field.
“It’s fun to get — we got (Conner) Clubine in the end zone, got (Andrew) Roether in the end zone on a couple of two-point conversions. That’s exciting and fun to get out there and do some good things.”
He added that Sherburne is just a force on the gridiron.
“When he gets open, he catches the ball,” Dale Eastman said. “He played really well on defense, too, getting that pick six, getting things going for us
“I don’t really know his numbers, I just know he had a heck of a football game. You’ve got to give the offensive line credit to give Keegan credit to get Wiley the ball. Wiley’s a playmaker. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he can house it at any given time.”
Both teams held the other without points in their respective first possessions to start the game. The Wildcats (7-1, 5-1 District 3) were stopped on the Dunkerton (4-4, 3-3 District 4) 23-yard line on fourth down, while Raider quarterback Dylan Marquart threw an interception to Janesville’s Peyton Trees in the end zone.
On the second play of the next possession, Keegan Eastman connected with Sherburne in stride for a 64-yard touchdown reception. Jared Hoodjer then ran it in from the often-called “Wildcat” formation for two points for the 8-0 lead with 3 minutes, 44 seconds to go in the first quarter.
But it didn’t take long for the Raiders to answer. Kaden Behrens bounced off a would-be Wildcat tackler and sprinted 65 yards on the first play of the next drive for the score. However, a pass play failed to allow Janesville to retain an 8-6 lead with 3:30 remaining in the opening period.
Janesville answered right back 1:24 later. A four-play, 59-yard drive was set up by a 24-yard would-be touchdown pass to Hoodjer, but a holding call brought the ball back to the 15. It didn’t matter, as Eastman found Sherburne for a passing touchdown on the very next play to put the Wildcats up 14-6.
In the second quarter, the teams traded losses on downs before the Wildcats scored on a three-play drive for 27 yards, capped by a Dawson Dix 20-yard run for the score to put Janesville ahead, 20-7, with 7:32 before intermission.
The defense struck again for the Wildcats, as a Marquart pass intended for Chase Grieves was picked off by Keegan Eastman at the Raider 30. The junior linebacker then assumed his quarterbacking duties and struck quickly with a 30-yard pass to Hoodjer for the touchdown, putting the Wildcats up, 20-6, with 7:08 left in the half.
Undaunted, Dunkerton had quick answer. The Raiders just needed two plays to score, with Marquart connecting with Behrens from 50 yards to pull the visitors within 26-12 with 6:10 ahead of recess.
The Wildcats had another shot at a score before halftime, but at the end of a three-play drive that was helped by a defensive pass-interference call, Dix was heading into the end zone on an apparent 15-yard run. However, Behrends stripped the ball away at the 1-yard line, went into the end zone briefly and brought the ball back out to the 3.
The Raiders then took the ball nearly the length of the field. They got to the Janesville 7-yard line before Braiden VanLengen was stopped for a loss by Cooper Bloes to the 10. After an incompletion on third and goal, Marquart’s next pass was intercepted by Sherburne at the 1, and then he was off to the races. Sherburne weaved his way through the Raider offense on the way back the other way for the pick six, followed by Conner Clubine’s run for the two-point conversion to make the halftime score 34-12.
Sherburne said the interception return was a big play to end the half. He anticipated the play that Dunkerton was going to play in that situation.
“We knew they were going to run either deep slants on that, because I got burned on that one,” he said, “or they were going to run a Z up in the flats. I dropped back into the slant, and I took it in.
“I saw grass and thought I got a long run ahead of me. Oh, God, I was tired. I was so tired. I came out of halftime and still felt tired.”
After forcing Dunkerton to punt out of the locker rooms, the Wildcats scored again following a four-play, 43-yard possession. Sherburne had his fourth touchdown of the day on a 27-yard pass from Keegan Eastman with 9:32 left in the third to give Janesville the 40-12 lead.
Dunkerton had an 11-play drive to answer that stretched 63 yards, capped by a Behrens 3-yard run with 3:02 to go in the penultimate period. However, Janesville answered with a five-play, 65-yard scoring possession with Keegan Eastman hitting Hoodjer for a 40-yard pass, followed by a pass to Sherburne for two to put the Wildcats up 48-18 with 37 seconds left in the third.
After a punt, Janesville invoked the running clock with 9:19 to play when Dane Appleby ran it in from 15 yards to cap a six-play, 60-yard possession, followed by an Andrew Roethler two-pointer for the 56-18 count. Dunkerton was able to get one first down in their last possession before punting, and Janesville was able to bring the seniors out of the game one or two at a time while running down the final seconds.
Sherburne had a total of five catches for 124 yards with three touchdowns to go with his 79-yard INT return. That was part of Keegan Eastman’s 11 for 16 passing performance for 237 yards and five scores with a 193.2 passer rating.
Meanwhile, Hoodjer had four catches for 32 yards and two TDs and gained 101 yards on 11 rushes. Dix ran seven times for 77 yards, and Dane Appleby had four totes for 43 yards and a score.
Defensively, Clubine had 11.5 tackles, four solo and three for a loss, while Sherburne had 8.5 stops, three by himself, Hoodjer had 7.5 with one for loss, and Blake Destival recorded 6.5 tackles with 1.5 for loss. Trees and Keegan Eastman each had an INT.
Dale Eastman said Hoodjer, on top of Sherburne’s effort, was good as well.
“Jared plays hard every night that he straps them on,” Dale Eastman said. “He doesn’t not leave anything out here. He plays hard, plays aggressive. He made a couple of outstanding catches out there, a nice touchdown catch, really gave effort to get into the end zone. I’m pretty excited for all of those guys on senior night to make plays.”
The Wildcats will next face fellow district runner-up Newell-Fonda at home to open the playoffs on Friday at Jack Bolt Field.
Sherburne thinks the Wildcats have a great shot heading into the postseason.
“Our defense is really clicking,” he said. “We had a few plays (Friday). We’re getting better and better at that end. We’re getting better at offense.”
Dale Eastman’s main wish was the Wildcats were a bit healthier. Senior quarterback/safety Leo Dodd injured his ankle against Turkey Valley, and senior running back/linebacker Jaden Appleby had an ankle rolled up on a punt the following week against Riceville. Both are probably out for the balance of the season.
However, he felt the squad he has can play.
“With Keegan getting all of the practice reps, and the last 2½, three games … underneath him, he’ll be more experienced and ready to go,” Dale Eastman said. “We’ll see how it plays out, and we’ll be ready to go.”
JANESVILLE 56, DUNKERTON 18
Dunkerton … 6 6 6 0 — 18
Janesville …… 14 20 14 8 — 56
First quarter
J: Wiley Sherburne 64-yard pass from Keegan Eastman (Jared Hoodjer run) 3:44
D: Kaden Behens 65-yard run (pass failed) 3:30
J: Sherburne 15-yard pass from Eastman (pass failed) 2:06
Second quarter
J: Dawson Dix 20-yard run (run failed) 7:32
J: Hoodjer 30-yard pass from Eastman (pass failed) 7:08
D: Behrens 50-yard pass from Dylan Marquart (pass failed) 6:10
J: Sherburne 79-yard interception return (Conner Clubine run) 0:00
Third quarter
J: Sherburne 27-yard pass from Eastman (pass failed) 9:32
D: Behrens 3-yard run (run failed) 3:02
J: Hoodjer 40-yard pass from Eastman (Sherburne pass from Eastman) 0:37
Fourth quarter
J: Dane Appleby 15-yard run (Andrew Roethler run) 9:19
Individual stats
Passing
Dunkerton: Marquart 7-15-3 117 yards 1 TD, Behrens 1-2-0 20 yards; Janesville: Eastman 11-16-0 237 yards 5 TDs, Hoodjer 0-1-0 0 yards
Rushing
Dunkerton: Behrens 20-144 2 TDs, Braden VanLangen 16-21, Radley Fulton 1-1, Marquart 1-0, Ty Lindquist 2-(minus-2); Janesville: Hoodjer 11-101, Dix 7-77 1 TD, Appleby 4-43 1 TD, Eastman 1-6, Peyton Trees 1-0
Receiving
Dunkerton: Behrens 3-86 1 TD, VanLengen 3-20, Oliver Fettkether 1-20, Chase Grieves 1-11; Janesville: Sherburne 5-124 3 TDs, Hoodjer 4-92 2 TDs, Clubine 1-11, Trees 1-10