JANESVILLE – Friday night’s regular-season finale for Janesville pitted two teams already bound for the postseason.
The Wildcats were assured of second place in eight-player District 3, while visiting Dunkerton clinched third place in District 4 a week prior.
Friday's non-district game at Jack Bolt Field was to work out the kinks before the playoffs.
And it seems Wiley Sherburne is ready for championship football.
The Janesville senior tight end/defensive end scored four times, including three receptions and a 79-yard interception return to help pace the Wildcats past the Raiders, 56-18.
“We just came out and executed in our offense,” Sherburne said. “We’re shorthanded. We’re going to do that the rest of the season. We’ve just got to come out and execute.”
Wildcats coach Dale Eastman said his kids played well against the Raiders, especially the seniors.
“I’m proud of all of them,” he said. “It’s always fun to get a victory on senior night and getting everybody out there on the field.
“It’s fun to get – we got (Conner) Clubine in the end zone, got (Andrew) Roether in the end zone on a couple of two-point conversions. That’s exciting and fun to get out there and do some good things.”
He added Sherburne is just a force on the gridiron.
“When he gets open, he catches the ball,” the coach said. “He played really well on defense, too, getting that pick-six, getting things going for us
“I don’t really know his numbers, I just know he had a heck of a football game. You’ve got to give the offensive line credit to give Keegan (Eastman) credit to get Wiley the ball. Wiley’s a playmaker. Once he gets the ball in his hands, he can house it at any given time.”
Both teams held the other without points in their respective first possessions to start the game.
On the second play of Janesville's (7-1) next possession, junior quarterback Keegan Eastman hit Sherburne in stride for a 64-yard touchdown. Senior Jared Hoodjer then ran it in from the often-called “Wildcat” formation for an 8-0 lead with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first quarter.
It didn’t take long for the Raiders (4-4) to answer. Kaden Behrens bounced off a Wildcats defender and sprinted 65 yards on the first play of the next drive for a score. However, the 2-point conversion failed, and Janesville retained an 8-6 lead with 3:30 remaining in the first.
Janesville answered right back. A four-play, 59-yard drive was capped with a 15-yard touchdown pass from Eastman to Sherburne to put the Wildcats up 14-6.
The Wildcats scored on a three-play, 27-yard drive in the second quarter – one that was capped by a Dawson Dix 20-yard touchdown run to put Janesville ahead, 20-7, with 7:32 before intermission.
The defense struck again for the Wildcats, as a Marquart pass intended for Chase Grieves was picked off by Keegan Eastman at the Raiders 30. Keegan Eastman then threw a 30-yard pass to Hoodjer for a touchdown, putting the Wildcats up, 20-6, with 7:08 left in the half.
Undaunted, Dunkerton answered quickly. The Raiders needed just two plays to score, with Marquart connecting with Behrens from 50 yards to pull the visitors within 26-12 with 6:10 ahead of recess.
The Wildcats had another shot at scoring before halftime, but Dix was heading into the end zone on an apparent 15-yard run. However, Behrends stripped the ball away at the 1-yard line, went into the end zone briefly and brought the ball back out to the 3.
The Raiders then took the ball nearly the length of the field. They got to the Wildcats' 7-yard line before Braiden VanLengen was stopped for a loss by Cooper Bloes to the 10. After an incompletion on third and goal, Marquart’s next pass was intercepted by Sherburne at the 1, and then he was off to the races. Sherburne weaved his way through the Raiders offense on the way to the end zone for a pick-six. Clubine’s run for the two-point conversion made it 34-12 at halftime.
Sherburne said he anticipated the play Dunkerton ran before he snagged the interception.
“We knew they were going to run either deep slants on that, because I got burned on that one,” he said, “or they were going to run a 'Z' up in the flats. I dropped back into the slant, and I took it in.
“I saw grass and thought I got a long run ahead of me. Oh, God, I was tired. I was so tired. I came out of halftime and still felt tired.”
Janesville leaned on a defensive stand to open the second half and scored on its first possession of the third quarter. Sherburne's fourth touchdown of the night came on a 27-yard pass from Keegan Eastman with 9:32 left in the third to give Janesville a 40-12 lead.
Dunkerton had an 11-play drive to answer that stretched 63 yards, capped by a Behrens 3-yard run with 3:02 to go in the penultimate period. However, Janesville answered with a five-play, 65-yard scoring possession with Keegan Eastman hitting Hoodjer for a 40-yard pass, followed by a pass to Sherburne for two to put the Wildcats up 48-18 with 37 seconds left in the third.
After a punt, Janesville invoked the running clock with 9:19 to play when Dane Appleby ran it in from 15 yards to cap a six-play, 60-yard possession, followed by an Andrew Roethler two-pointer for the 56-18 count. Dunkerton was able to get one first down in their last possession before punting, and Janesville was able to bring the seniors out of the game one or two at a time while running down the final seconds.
Sherburne had a total of five catches for 124 yards with three touchdowns to go with his 79-yard interception return. That was part of Keegan Eastman’s 11 for 16 passing performance for 237 yards and five scores with a 193.2 passer rating.
Meanwhile, Hoodjer had four catches for 32 yards and two TDs and gained 101 yards on 11 rushes. Dix ran seven times for 77 yards, and Dane Appleby had four totes for 43 yards and a score.
Defensively, Clubine had 11.5 tackles, four solo and three for a loss, while Sherburne had 8.5 stops, three by himself. Hoodjer had 7.5 with one for loss, and Blake Destival recorded 6.5 tackles with 1.5 for loss. Trees and Keegan Eastman each had an interception.
“Jared plays hard every night that he straps them on,” Dale Eastman said. “He doesn’t not leave anything out here. He plays hard, plays aggressive. He made a couple of outstanding catches out there, a nice touchdown catch, really gave effort to get into the end zone. I’m pretty excited for all of those guys on senior night to make plays.”
Janesville hosts District 1 runner-up Newell-Fonda (7-1) at 7 p.m. Friday to open the playoffs.
Sherburne thinks the Wildcats have a great shot heading into the postseason.
“Our defense is really clicking,” he said. “We had a few plays (Friday). We’re getting better and better at that end. We’re getting better at offense.”
Dale Eastman’s main wish was the Wildcats were a bit healthier. Senior quarterback/safety Leo Dodd injured his ankle Sept. 24 against Turkey Valley, and senior running back/linebacker Jaden Appleby had an ankle rolled up on a punt the following week against Riceville. Both are probably out for the balance of the season.
“With Keegan getting all of the practice reps, and the last 2½, three games … underneath him, he’ll be more experienced and ready to go,” Dale Eastman said. “We’ll see how it plays out, and we’ll be ready to go.”
JANESVILLE 56, DUNKERTON 18
Dunkerton ….. 6 6 6 0 – 18
Janesville …… 14 20 14 8 – 56
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
J: Sherburne 64 pass from Eastman (Hoodjer run), 3:44.
D: Behens 65 run (pass failed), 3:30.
J: Sherburne 15 pass from Eastman (pass failed), 2:06.
Second Quarter
J: Dix 20 run (run failed), 7:32.
J: Hoodjer 30 pass from Eastman (pass failed), 7:08.
D: Behrens 50 pass from Marquart (pass failed), 6:10.
J: Sherburne 79 interception return (Clubine run), 0:00.
Third Quarter
J: Sherburne 27 pass from Eastman (pass failed), 9:32.
D: Behrens 3 run (run failed), 3:02.
J: Hoodjer 40 pass from Eastman (Sherburne pass from Eastman), 0:37.
Fourth Quarter
J: D. Appleby 15 run (Roethler run), 9:19.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Dunkerton: Behrens 20-144, VanLangen 16-21, Fulton 1-1, Marquart 1-0, Lindquist 2-(minus-2); Janesville: Hoodjer 11-101, Dix 7-77, D. Appleby 4-43, Eastman 1-6, Trees 1-0.
Passing
Dunkerton: Marquart 7-15-3 117, Behrens 1-2-0 20; Janesville: Eastman 11-16-0 237, Hoodjer 0-1-0 0.
Receiving
Dunkerton: Behrens 3-86, VanLengen 3-20, Fettkether 1-20, Grieves 1-11; Janesville: Sherburne 5-124, Hoodjer 4-92, Clubine 1-11, Trees 1-10.