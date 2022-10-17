Dunkerton- With the playoffs out of reach for the Wildcats, Janesville only had one thing to play for: Pride.
The Wildcats started off the first quarter ahead, holding a 12-point lead over the Raiders, 24-12. Janesville’s offense was rolling in the first half, taking a 54-20 advantage into halftime.
This was the final game in senior Keegan Eastman’s season and he didn’t disappoint, putting up 34 passing yards, 77 rush yards and two touchdowns, 48 receiving yards and one touchdown, as well as 106 return yards and a touchdown. All of those yards occurred in first half as Eastman exited the game with an apparent shoulder injury.
“I knew going in that no matter what, it was my last game,” Eastman said. “ It was my last time strapping up the pads and I put everything out there. I just played hard and my teammates made me look good.”
Janesville ended the scoring with 16 points in the third quarter while allowing six. The Wildcats ended the game with a 70-26 win to end the season 2-7.
Head coach Dale Eastman tweeted his approval after the game.
“Congrats to the Wildcats for ending week eight 1-0,” Dale said. “You guys showed up everyday and wanted to get better. It paid off tonight with a big victory. Book ends with a W...now lets win some in the middle next fall! Love my boys, go Cats!”
Keegan was a major part of the offense that gained 416 total yards of offense.
“It was definitely a fun game to be a part of,” Keegan said. “We had everything rolling from the start. The offense looked sharp, the defense played strong and the special teams was electric.”
Janesville............ 24 30 16 0 – 70
Dunkerton…........ 12 8 6 0 – 26