JANESVILLE- The Wildcats had a tough draw against the sixth seeded Hawks.
The game started evenly matched, 5-5, before South Hamilton started to run away with the game and take a 19-5 lead after the first quarter.
"That's been our struggle this year," head coach Joe McKenna said. "When we play good caliber teams, when we get hit in the mouth, we never really responded the way we needed to this year. We get down and we dig ourselves deeper with turnovers and things you can't get away with in games like this."
By the time that halftime rolled around, the Wildcats were trailing by 11, 27-16, and it was mainly due to the length and great offensive rebounding from South Hamilton.
"We were down by 11 at half and 10 of those points were off offensive rebounds," McKenna said. "20 [Ryben Ubben] had three straight offensive boards on us. I told the guys before the game that they [South Hamilton] may not shoot the ball incredibly well, but the offensive rebounds, the turnovers and the transition was where they were going to get their points."
The end of the third quarter saw the Hawks take a commanding 42-24 lead and the Janesville offense never had a chance to get things going.
"They were able to pressure the ball in the full court," Keegan Eastman said. "I like to think of us as a good ball handling team, I know we had quite a few turnovers, but they did a great job pressuring us the full court. They got us late in the shot clock and forced us to take some tough shots. It's really tough to go against a defense like that."
The Wildcat offense started to click in the fourth quarter with a few 3-pointers hit, but it was too little too late for the home team as the Hawks were able to come away with the 58-40 win.
South Hamilton hasn't won a game in over a month against a tough schedule and they played well above their number six ranking.
"We talked about it before the game," McKenna said. "It really stood out at how relentless and tough they were. They came in with a ton of confidence and I think they knew they were battle tested. They came in with a mindset of bullying us and they did that, especially on the boards."
Eastman finished with a team high 14 in his final basketball game donning the white and yellow. Being a Wildcat has been in Eastman's blood his entire life and it has now come to an end for basketball.
"It means a lot being a Wildcat," Eastman said. "It wasn't just the four years, it's been my entire life. I went to every basketball game growing up. Putting up 14 points feels good, but I'm always going to miss being a Wildcat."
As the time ticked away at Janesville's season, Eastman and McKenna shared a moment at the end of the bench. The relationship between the two extends much further than just a coach and player.
"I love him," Eastman said. "He's always been there for me, every step through football, basketball, track and he was my middle school baseball coach. He's a guy that I can lean and talk to him about everything in life. Our relationship will never break, he's a great guy."
For five total seniors, it was the final basketball game as a Wildcat and they have seen great success throughout their time.
"Those guys have sat through and experienced a lot of success," McKenna said. "Eastman and Rogan [Gergen have played in three straight district finals before their senior year. They have led the way all year both as scorers and as our vocal leaders. Rogan stepped up into the role as our best player, defender and vocal leader that was left after these last seniors graduated.
We didn't have Peyton [Trees] last year and he came out and did all the things that maybe don't fill up a stat sheet. He's a guy that knows what's going on. Noah [Muller] scored his first ever varsity points here tonight and that was really cool for him. The crowd loved it."
Janesville finished the year with an 11-11 record.