Dunkerton- The upset-minded Wildcats travelled to Dunkerton on Thursday night to take on the 13th ranked Raiders in an Iowa Star Conference matchup.
The Raiders kicked off the scoring on a Wildcat error to take a 1-0 lead. Janesville scored five of the next six points, taking a 5-2 advantage.
Dunkerton continued to fall behind with the Wildcats scoring the next four points for a 9-2 lead and forcing the Raiders to take a timeout.
Janesville continued to run away with set one, taking a 15-3 lead. The Raiders finally hit five points in set one when a Wildcat kill attempt went just wide, 20-5. A kill from Janesville's Kendall Thompson ended the first set 25-7.
The Raiders fired right back in set two, taking 5-2 and 7-2 leads over the Wildcats. Janesville took their first timeout of the set when they fell behind 7-2.
Dunkerton continued to extend their lead in set two, 10-4, before Janesville brought it to within three, 13-10.
The Raiders scored the next six out of seven points to take a 19-11 lead, forcing Janesville to take a timeout. A tipped block from Janesville ended set two with the Raiders winning 25-14, tying the match up at 1-1.
At the beginning of set three, Janesville was able to take a 5-4 advantage before Dunkerton took an 11-7 lead. The Wildcats scored the next three out of four points to bring it within two, 12-10. The Raiders continued to hold a two point lead, 15-13, before Janesville took a timeout down 17-13.
Dunkerton closed out set three with a long volley that ended with a Janesville kill attempt the was just wide, 25-19, 2-1 in sets.
In a decisive set four, the Wildcats took an early 5-3 lead before a timeout was taken with Janesville ahead 9-6.
Janesville held a slim 14-13 lead and called a timeout to try and hold off the surging Raiders. The Wildcats struggled to serve in the fourth set with three straight serves hitting the net which allowed the Raiders to take a 19-18 lead.
The Wildcats came back to tie it 20-20, but Dunkerton scored the next point to take a 21-20 lead. Lauryn Podhajsky slammed it home to tie the match 25-25, forcing extra points. Podhajsky slammed another kill to the floor to tied the match at 27-27 before the Raiders finally won set four 29-27, winning the match 3-1.