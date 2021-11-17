Janesville Fire Department

The members of the Janesville Fire Department include Tim West, Greg Kiene, Bryce Destival, Ryan Bloes, Lance Woodyard, Dave Jones, Matt Noelting, Kelly Olson, Cory Dungey, Heath Humpal, Mike Borwig, Tony Delgado-Conner, Zebb Muehling, Jeff Conover, Jay Kimble, Mike Carroll, Shelby Bellinger and Chris Renner. Not Pictured: Tom Billingsley, Mark Friedrich, Cory Olson, Cody Stoos and Colton Miller.

 Courtesy photo

The Janesville Fire Department will hold its annual fireman’s dance on Saturday, Nov. 20. The event will take place from 8 p.m.-midnight at the Rivera Roose Janesville Community Center. Iowa’s Premiere Country Band will provide the entertainment.

Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting, and welcomes any input if an error is made. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com to let us know of any mistakes in reporting.