The Janesville boys basketball team earned a pair of victories Jan. 10 and 11 against Riceville and Waterloo Christian.
On Monday night, Janesville hosted Riceville for a Wildcat vs Wildcat showdown. The first half was an even match with Janesville doubling up Riceville in the first quarter 15-7. Riceville turned the tables in the 2nd and doubled up Janesville outscoring them 20-11 giving Riceville a one-point advantage at the halfway point.
Janesville came out aggressive after the break and dominated the second half. Wiley Sherburne decided he wasn’t having it, scoring all but two buckets in the third quarter giving the Janesville Wildcats a 48-40 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Janesville kept the offense going to get the W 66-50. Wiley Sherburne finished with 27 points/5 rebounds; Conner Clubine had 12 points/4 rebounds.
On Tuesday, the Wildcats hosted the Waterloo Christian Regents for the Coaches vs Cancer game. The Cats played strong in all phases of the game from start to finish. Janesville’s defense was intense, and their offense matched the pace. The Cats had a strong showing to get the 70-44 victory. Wiley Sherburne had 26 points/8 rebounds; Jared Hoodjer finished with 15 points.
“It’s nice to get back in the win column after North Tama,” said Wildcats coach Joe McKenna. “As far as on the floor performance goes, it was ugly against Riceville, and it took us 2½ quarters to get going.
“We came out flat with little energy and found ourselves down at half which is disappointing coming off a loss. You would hope there would be some more motivation to come out strong right off the bat. To come out flat against anyone is incredibly dangerous and it’s not a great habit to have.
“Teams are going to give us their best shot and they don’t care who is playing or who is hurt. We must get in a better habit of coming out strong and paying attention to the little things and details that make us successful. With that being said, the following game against Waterloo Christian was an example of coming out ready to go having defensive energy and discipline.
“Team defense was very solid for that game, and the offense is getting better too. Sherburne had his fourth straight game with 20 plus points, the offense clicked, and we executed our sets well which resulted in us scoring 70, our second-highest point total of the year.”