Janesville- The Wildcats played host to some of the best teams in the area with Union, Iowa Falls, Grundy Center and Mason City coming into town to play.
Janesville vs Grundy Center
Grundy Center was able to take set one of the match, taking a 1-0 advantage into the three set match.
In set two, Janesville took 5-4 and 10-6 leads over the Spartans. The 10-6 lead forced Grundy Center to take their first timeout of the set.
The Wildcats were able to hold onto their lead, 13-10, before the strong Spartan offense scored three straight points to tie the set up at 13-13.
Janesville didn't quite have enough to hold off the 11th ranked team in 2A, falling behind 18-15 and taking their first timeout. Grundy Center won set two, 21-17, sweeping the Wildcats 2-0 in sets.
Janesville vs Mason City
In game two of the Saturday competition, the Wildcats took on Mason City.
The Wildcats fell behind early, 4-0, which forced them to take their first timeout. After the timeout, Janesville was able to tie the set up at 6-6.
The River Hawks were able to take back the lead and extend it to 14-10 in the middle of the set. Janesville was able to keep it close throughout the set, tightening the gap to a 16-15 deficit then tying the set at 18-18.
Mason City was able to hold off the attacking Wildcats, taking set one 22-20, and taking a 1-0 set advantage.
In set two, Janesville fell behind early 3-0, but rallied back to tie it up 3-3. Mason City took 8-6 and 12-10 leads.
Janesville battled back and took a 14-13 lead, their first of the set. A 16-14 lead from Janesville forced the River Hawks to take a timeout. After a timeout from Janesville with the scored tied 17-17, Mason City scored two straight to give them a 19-17 lead.
The River Hawks closed out the Wildcats, 21-18, sweeping 2-0 in sets.
Janesville vs Iowa Falls
In the third match against Iowa Falls, it was all Janesville through both sets.
The Wildcats took a 5-3 lead and didn't look back. Janesville scored five straight points to take a 10-3 lead.
Iowa Falls was able to stay competitive, shortening the gap to five points, 12-7. The Cadets took a timeout down 16-8, but it wasn't enough as Janesville took set one 21-9.
Set two was much of the same, Wildcat dominance. Set two opened with Janesville taking a 5-1 lead before taking an 11-4 lead.
The Wildcats rann away with the set when Iowa Falls took a timeout down 19-4.
Janesville won their only match of the day by beating the Cadets 21-6, 2-0 in sets.
Janesville vs Union
In the final game of the day against the fifth ranked team in 3A, Union, Janesville was hoping to keep the momentum.
Union took a quick lead but Janesville was able to tie it up at 4-4. Union was able to take an 8-4 lead when the Wildcats took their first timeout of the game.
The Knights stepped on the gas, taking 10-5 and 16-8 leads before winning set one 21-10.
Set two was more competitive with Janesville taking an early 5-2 advantage.
Union was able to bring it to within two, 8-6, before taking their first lead of the set, 10-9. After that, Janesville took a timeout down 14-11 and fell behind further 18-14.
The Knights took the second set 21-15, sweeping the Wildcats 2-0.
The Wildcats played host to some tough, top-ranked teams in their respective classes but head coach, Shelly Sorenson, believes the competition is good for the team.
"There were some good teams here," Sorenson said. "It is still good experience win or lose. We are hoping that we can improve from the games today."
Hope Hovegna is one of the team's captains and the starting libero. Keeping the faith and morale up is important to Hovegna.
"I talk to them and remind them why they're on the court," Hovegna said. "Keeping them positive by just uplifting them is really important."
The Wildcats have a tough test ahead with a triangular against Wapsie Valley and Tripoli next Thursday followed by a tournament in Cedar Falls against some of the best big schools in the state. Saturday's tournament was a good building block for the Wildcats.
"We need to keep track of where the setters are," Sorenson said. "Going into next week, we need to get a good block up right away and be able to run our offense."