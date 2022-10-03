The Janesville Wildcats kicked off their homecoming week by decorating the high school hallways on Sunday night.
Monday’s activities included class competitions to start the day in the high school gym, float decorating, Scoopskis Ice Cream Trailer and a character/celebrity dress up day.
Tuesday’s dress up day will be a white out for the entire school. There will also be popcorn for sale at 1:30 p.m. as an Elementary Lighthouse fundraiser. The high school cross country team will run at Dike-New Hartford and the volleyball team will be at home against Don Bosco at 6 p.m.
Wednesday will be a beach day theme and at 6:30 p.m., the high school boys will play volleyball and powder puff football will follow that.
On Thursday, there will be SideCar Coffee available for the staff and students in grades 6-12. The dress up theme will be cowboy/country/western. A classroom door decorating contest vote will also happen on Thursday.
To close out the school week on Friday, there will be an all school picture at 1 p.m., the homecoming parade at 1:30 p.m., a pep rally at 1:50 p.m. and 2:45 dismissal. Make sure to wear the Wildcat gear as Friday is a spirit day. A high school tailgate will happen at 5:30 p.m. in the baseball outfield before the homecoming game against Clarksville at 7 p.m.
The dance is on Saturday to close out the week from 8-11 p.m. for the senior high students.