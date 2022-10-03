Hoco Court

Back row from left: Dane Appleby, Rogan Gergen, Keegan Eastman, Peyton Trees, Blayne Porter. Front from left: Liz Hovenga, Hope Hovenga, Kailey Hjelmeland, Kali Pletz, Abigail Caldwell. (Not Pictured) Ashleigh Panning and Brady Wagner.

 Courtesy Photo

The Janesville Wildcats kicked off their homecoming week by decorating the high school hallways on Sunday night.

Monday’s activities included class competitions to start the day in the high school gym, float decorating, Scoopskis Ice Cream Trailer and a character/celebrity dress up day.