Kids love ice cream, but ice cream loves kids, too. Cones and dilly bars quickly vanished in the mouths of about 30 kindergartners from Janesville, who stopped by the Waverly DQ for the tasty treats on Wednesday.
After running around, climbing the play sets and enjoying the swings full force in the park, their energy appeared to have dissipated in the air.
A group picture at the request of this Waverly Newspaper editor, also appeared to add to the buzz drain, as it took some effort and coordination to get this accomplished.
What helped get everyone’s attention was the shrilly sound from a whistle carried by teacher Holly Robins. The ear-piercing whistle may have surprised the other park goers, but the kids knew exactly what it meant– they were to drop whatever they were doing and gather at once by the teacher.
It worked like magic.
In no time, they all lined up for a photo, which, no doubt, will be more precious with time than it is today.
Then they all boarded the bus, driven by Sharon Paul, a veteran driver of 52 years with the Janesville Schools, and headed to the DQ, which was just a couple of blocks down.
Once there, the kindergartners appeared to have regained all of their buzz, their batteries fully recharged from the shade and the anticipation of the ice cream.
Used to such high energy, the teachers, Amy Anderson and Holly Robbins were quick to bring out the ice cream.
Then it was time for pictures.
Taking bites from a small cone was also Sharon Paul, the bus driver, who took the class to the park.
A day in the park is a great way to celebrate the end of the school year, which is now in sight, after learning all the letters, and subtraction and addition all year long, Robbins said.
"It's a great way to end the year," she said.