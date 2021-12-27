It seems that everything takes longer than it takes, and costs more than expected.
The June purchase of a new Janesville Library facility at 319 Main St. is no exception to that rule. A committee set out to raise funds supporting ADA-compliant reconstruction and furnishings enabling it to become a community-centered space.
Patrons eager to see that new library take shape can be heartened by the announcement of a $50,000 R.J. McElroy grant to support the children’s section of the building made by Megan McKenzie, Executive Director of the R.J. McElroy Trust.
The R.J. McElroy Trust believes that investments made will enrich life in this growing rural community situated between Waverly and Cedar Falls-Waterloo, straddling Bremer and Black Hawk Counties. Clearly, the Janesville community feels the same, as $91,658 has been raised for the project from personal donations alone. Just six months into the Grow With Us campaign, the library has $141,000 raised toward the $532,000 goal.
Designs by Martin Gardner Architecture are nearing completion. The Oelwein and Marion based firm has experience in library design, including recent projects in Independence and Waukon.
“Due to population growth, our library classification was boosted as measured by the State Library Association ,” said visionary Library Director Lisa Biersner. “This facility will triple our current size and is a great location with outdoor program space. Other grants will become available once we reach 50% of our goal.”
Since June, the building has been front and center of many community functions. In July, it provided cool down space for RAGBRAI riders, and an Open House Ice Cream Social brought community members in to see the new space. This fall, the Janesville Library hosted a used book sale, organized the community-wide garage sales, Fall Festival, and December’s Jingle in Janesville, an event that included a magic show, indoor story time, holiday crafts, and vendor space.
“I am impressed with the creativity and hard work that Lisa, our Library Director has put into this endeavor ,” added Janesville Mayor Dave Beenblossom. “It is very exciting to see the community get behind the Library project with the donations and participation in library-planned events.
“Though they have quite a way to go to achieve their goal, it is encouraging to see such a strong start.”