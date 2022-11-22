At a recent Janesville Lions Club meeting, Gene and Virginia Robinson were each awarded acceptance into the Melvin Jones Fellowship. The fellowship is the foundation’s highest honor and represents humanitarian qualities such as generosity, compassion, and concern for the less fortunate. Melvin Jones Fellows receive a lapel pin and a personalized wall plaque in honor of their commitment to helping others.
They have both served as president and at the present time, Gene is the club treasurer, while Virginia is the secretary. Virginia also serves as the 9NE District Peace Poster Contest Chair.