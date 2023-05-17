Thanks to the generosity and support of the community, it is the Janesville Lions Club’s privilege to present this year’s scholarship to Bryce Jensenius.
Lions Clubs International, with clubs in 190 countries and more than 1.7 million members, is committed to serving those in need. Their primary emphasis includes vision and hearing impaired, hunger, diabetes, childhood cancer and the environment.
Lions Clubs International is the only service organization of its kind to require that all funds raised through their various functions must be used to support the local community or others in need.
Since 1967 the Janesville Lions Club has done exactly this. When looking around, you will see many ways in which the Lions Club has been involved in this community.