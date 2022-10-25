The Janesville Lions Club in partnership with Fidelity Bank & Trust recently held a sloppy joe and hot dog luncheon to help raise funds for the Janesville Library Fund. The club presented a check in the amount of $3000 raised by this fundraiser to the Library Director Lisa Biersner and Mayor Dave Beenblossom.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
51°
Sunny
- Humidity: 56%
- Cloud Coverage: 17%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 3 Moderate
- Sunrise: 07:36:24 AM
- Sunset: 06:10:44 PM
Today
Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.