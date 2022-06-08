Conference foes Don Bosco and Janesville duked it out in a game of one-loss teams.
Freshman pitcher Gabe Meaney was looking to stay hot after a great outing against Riceville in which he pitched 3 1/3 innings and had nine strikeouts.
After a long at bat that ended in a walk, Don Bosco had runners on first and second with zero outs. A soft groundout moved runners to second and third with two outs. Don Bosco scored the first run of the game with a short sacrifice fly to make the score 1-0.
Meaney made it out of the inning with minimal damage and the Wildcats went into the batter’s box looking to make up ground.
The lead for the Dons didn’t last long though. Leo Dodd opened things up with a soft blooper over the pitcher’s head to get things going for Janesville. Jared Hoodjer followed that up with a home run to left-center field to give the Wildcats a 2-1 lead.
Janesville batted into three quick outs to end the inning after the home run.
Don Bosco wasn’t behind for long. There were runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the second inning. A wild pitch allowed one run to score on a close play at home to tie things up 2-2.
The Wildcats went through the second inning without getting any runners.
Janesville’s defense was strong throughout the game and that was shown in the third inning. After a past ball that rolled behind the catcher, Talen Pletz threw the runner out at third to stop the threat of runs.
Dodd started off the fourth inning with a walk which brought up Hoodjer in his first at-bat since his home run. Hoodjer grounded into a fielder’s choice to move Dodd to second base and give Janesville a chance at taking the lead back. Two quick strikeouts by the Dons stopped the chance for the Wildcats.
Dodd came into relief for Meaney in the fourth inning after Meaney had five strikeouts and gave up two runs.
With runners on first and second, Don Bosco hit a soft grounder to Dodd that resulted in a rundown. That moved runners to second and third, but resulted in an out between third and home for the Dons.
The next batter saw a hard ground ball through the middle to score two runs and give Don Bosco the 4-2 lead.
Janesville was unable to get anything going in the fourth and fifth innings. Don Bosco stayed in the lead going into the final two innings of the game.
A short sacrifice fly saw the Dons score one final run in the game to go up 5-2 for good.
The Wildcats did not get any runners in the six and seventh innings as well and moved to a 6-2 record on the season after the loss. Janesville will play next in Saint Ansgar on Thursday.
Although the team is young, head coach Derick Ludwig is confident in his team’s ability to play to the level of top-10 ranked teams.
“Playing games like this really helps,” Ludwig said. “I talked with the other coaches and we want close games like this. Games that are tight and games that are competitive really helps the kids learn and grow.”