Tuesday night, Janesville traveled to Dunkerton to play the reigning Iowa Star North champs. Dunkerton has been a handful for most teams they have faced this season so far including Janesville.
The Raiders were 15-2 overall and undefeated in the conference with only Janesville standing in the way to seal the deal. The Wildcats were coming off their worst loss of season, losing to a .500 Riceville team. That didn’t show when the first whistle blew and the Cats took the court. They were once again playing without last years league MVP and knew they would have to be at their best to give Dunkerton a run.
The Cats came out and played hard on both sides of the ball. They were able to keep Dunkerton out of their normal game. Dunkerton’s press didn’t work and Hoodjer was stopping the floor general from dishing out easy assists. That was the plan that Coach Mckenna had formulated to keep them from running their usual sets. The Raiders normally average over 75 points per game and the Cats kept it close in the 1st quarter only trailing 7-13 by the end of it.
In the second quarter, Janesville matched Dunkerton with 18 points for each team. Jared Hoodjer was hot from 3 to keep the Cats in the game while holding them defensively to go into the halftime break only down 25-31 which meant the Cats were still in it.
Janesville matched points with the Raiders in the second and third quarters entering the fourth only down 40-46. Janesville was again outscored in the last quarter by 6 points giving Dunkerton the outright conference championship and defeating Janesville 59-47. Jared Hoodjer led all scorers with 17 points.
Coach Mckenna was very happy about his team’s performance.
“Very proud of the effort tonight for sure. Our boys played their hearts out,” McKenna said. “I think 100% if Sherburne plays, we win. One of my few losses I’ve had in my career where I’m not in the least bit upset.
“I’m honestly not sure if there is a team in the state that could endure the type of injuries we have and still have the record we do. Erase your starting backcourt from your rotation before season starts, and then have three others miss a combined eight games. Two and a half of those games being our leading scorer, reigning conference MVP, and all state caliber player didn’t play. Very proud of our team.”
The Wildcats will play on the road again this week at Clarksville on Tuesday and at Colo-Nesco on Thursday.