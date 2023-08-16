Gail Lynn Lehr, the author of the recently published “Bell Bottom Blues: A Memoir,” has a story to tell.
In her previous working career, as the office manager of the Languages and Literatures Department at UNI for more than 25 years, she worked among writers.
But in retirement, she became one, much to her own surprise.
“I have a hard time thinking of myself as a writer,” she said. “Good writing is difficult. It takes a lot of time.”
Hard as it was to craft sentences and translate experiences into words, Gail was determined to conquer it all.
The story she carried needed out and she took it upon herself to equip herself with the skills to flesh it out in words and paragraphs. She hired a writing coach to make sure the story had a good flow.
The result is the self-published memoir in which Gail explores her teen years in Janesville and Waverly in the 1970s.
There’s the rebelliousness that comes with being a child of the times, and so is the blush of first love when Gail met a Waverly teen she calls John in the memoir, a fictional name for the real person.
Gail says that while some of the timelines in the book have been “compressed,” and some names changed, the events described in the 12-chapter book reflect her “present recollections of experiences and events over time.”
“At its core, it is a coming of age story about a young girl’s search for love and acceptance,” she said. “It’s about finding my place in my family, finding my place in the world and being accepted.”
How it started
Gail says that the idea of understanding that time period in her life better had been “gnawing” at her for years.
“I thought if I journaled about it, it would help me better understand that time period,” she said.
So she started jotting things down on the weekends and evenings, scraps of memories, remembered conversations, events.
In 2019, when she retired (she still takes objection to the word, but accepts it), she became the owner of her own time and started to indulge in her narrative exploration.
That’s ultimately how her notes grew into a 124-page book.
She worked on the writing for four years, including almost full time during the pandemic, doing research on events, listening to signature performers like Janis Joplin, Led Zeppelin and Elton John, among others, to jog her memories.
“Music would take me right back,” she said.
In the summer of 1972, Gail, the youngest of seven, lived in Janesville but hung out at the Waverly pool with friends. She walked around downtown to windowshop or go to her grandpa’s house in town. The late Myron Chapin lived just a couple of blocks off of Bremer Avenue.
Gail’s mom, Winnie, bar tended at the Janesville Tap and her dad, Les, worked various jobs.
“I was more candid than what I was comfortable with, but I felt it was important to the story, important in order to tell an authentic, genuine story,” she said. “You have to take some risks, at least that’s how I felt about it.”
While writing the book, Gail found out that John, who had moved out of state a long time ago, had died.
“It felt so profound that he died while I was writing about him and that time period,” she said. “It just seemed like the universe was telling me that I really needed to finish this book. Life is short. There were so many times I almost gave up writing, but I told myself this was one thing I was not going to give up on.”
Gail says she regrets that she was not able to reconnect with John in later years to thank him for being the inspiration for her book.
In her quest to record her youthful years and share her insights with the readers, Gail had the support of her family.
Her daughter, Shannon Kressin, a 1997 grad of Iowa State University, designed the cover.
The book is dedicated to Gail’s husband, KC, a project and field support engineer at John Deere.
“I appreciated him putting up with all the hours of writing and times when I’d be so frustrated and I would be in tears, because I felt what I was writing I wasn’t finding the words I needed,” she said. “He was very, very supportive.”
Revisiting her teenage years with the wisdom of hindsight has been soul-cleansing for Gail.
“What it really taught me is the importance of loving myself,” she said. “I didn’t really care for myself like I should have.”
Now that the story of her coming of age is no longer “gnawing” at her, Gail said she has contemplated about embarking on another project related to family history.
“I have been thinking about it,” she said.