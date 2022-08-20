After a two hour rain delay pushed back the opening kick off to 9 p.m., the Wildcats came out firing in the wet conditions.
The game started with both teams going four and out with no points scored.
Dane Appleby set the tone in the running game with a long run that was capped off with a Madden style hit-stick.
Just a couple of plays later, Keegan Eastman put the Wildcats on the board with a touchdown pass to Rogan Gergen. Janesville went for two and got it with a pass to Gabe Meaney.
The score put Janesville up 8-0 with 5:22 left in the first quarter.
After Gergen put tough pressure on the GMG offense on third down, an illegal formation gave the Wildcats the ball on the opponents 19 yard line.
While Eastman ran the ball in the endzone, it was called back due to holding. The Wildcats ended the possession by turning the ball over on downs.
Jamin Reeves recovered a fumble on the ensuing defensive possession to give Janesville a good scoring chance.
Eastman scored again on a rushing touchdown that was 16 yards to extend the lead to 14-0.
After two personal fouls put GMG on the Wildcats' eight yard line, Reeves made a stop in the backfield which led to Janesville getting the ball back.
Eastman made the first mistake of the game on the wet field, an interception at midfield that was returned to the 10 yard line.
The next two possessions for both teams ended in either punts or turnover on downs.
Peyton Trees returned a punt to GMG's 26 yard line and it looked like the lead was going to extend.
Tree would fumble just a few plays later to give GMG the ball back.
Eastman ended the half with his second interception but no harm was done. Janesville went into the half up 14-0.
Went Janesville got the ball back after a short delay from the lights going out, Appleby put up his first touchdown run from 40 yards out. The two point conversion failed with the score 20-0 with 10:08 left in the third.
Reeves continued to play good defense with a recovered fumble and Eastman followed that up with his second rushing touchdown of the game. The Wildcats went up 26-0 after the two point conversion failed.
Trevor Forey got his first interception of the season and Trees scored another rushing touchdown to go up 32-0 with 4:16 left in the third.
Eastman continued his good game with an interception on defense and followed it up with a rushing touchdown. Appleby powered in the conversion to put the game out of reach at 40-0 after three quarters.
Meaney stopped the quarterback sweep on fourth and one to give the Wildcats the ball back at GMG's 30 yard line.
The end zone was home for Eastman and his legs were the vehicle. His fourth rushing touchdown came from 25 yards out and Trees plunged in the conversion to put Janesville up 48-0.
Daniel Britt scored the final touchdown with a 50 yard scramble and Jayden Butler finished things off with the conversion to put Janesville up for good at 56-0.
While the initial delay put the game in question, the Wildcats were ready for whatever was going to happen.
"We were so excited to get out and warm up at first," Dale Eastman, Janesville head coach, said. "Then we had our first hour delay and had to kill some time. We were seriously warmed-up, had our break down, then boom, we were put in lockdown for like an hour and 20 minutes. We relaxed and ate some bananas and stayed relax. Once we got told we were coming back out we scolded them a little bit to get them into the game."
Keegan Eastman is in his first year as the starting quarterback and is a senior leader on the team. Keeping his squad focused was important to him during the delay.
"In the weight room we get our minds right all the time," Keegan said. "We knew coming in that the weather wasn't going to be good. We stayed locked in by staying off our phones. We got locked into ourselves and just played."
With the field and balls in less than ideal conditions, the Wildcats went to the run game to get it done.
"The quarterback runs came on the fly," Keegan said. "We always look to throw the ball but it was wet so there were some bad passes and dropped balls. We knew we could run so we went to that in the second half our line dominated just like they should and we ran it down their throats."
Janesville……….. 14 0 26 10 – 56
GMG……..............0 0 0 0 – 6