Janesville CSD hosts a Nerf War every year as a fundraiser. Elementary kids ranging from first to fifth grade attend after they are released from school to battle it out in a giant gym nerf war. The event includes things like capture the flag and low light team matches. Janesville Police Department has participated for the past two years and plans to attend every year going forward. It’s an incredibly fun way to interact and build positive relationships with local youth.
Janesville PD participates in Nerf war with local elementary students
