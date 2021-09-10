JANESVILLE — Two teams with high powered offenses met Friday night at Jack Bolt Field after each opened the season 2-0.
After one half of football, however, it looked like the defenses would rule this 8-player District 3 match-up between No. 7-ranked (Associated Press) Janesville and Tripoli. But following the 8-8 halftime score, the Wildcats would notch 26 unanswered points to eventually take a 34-14 victory over the Panthers.
The game opened as advertised, as the Wildcats (3-0 overall, 2-0 District 3) scored on the opening possession. They sliced through Tripoli’s (2-1, 1-1) defense in the 67-yard, seven-play drive. After a 19-yard run by Jared Hoodjer and an 18-yard pass from Leo Dodd to Hoodjer, the two connected to cap the possession with a 4-yard touchdown toss with 9 minutes, 21 seconds left in the opening period. Dodd then added the 2-point conversion to take the 8-0 lead.
The two teams stalemated until the early parts of the second quarter. The Panthers went five plays and 50 yards, and despite a false-start penalty on first down on the Janesville 13-yard line, James Davis found Bryce Schroeder for a 17-yard pass to set up Davis’ 1-yard run for the touchdown. A pass to Rowan Carlson tied the game at 8 with 8:45 before recess.
The rest of the first half was marred by mistakes by both teams. A block-in-the-back penalty pushed a promising Wildcat drive back to their own 20 and a punt, and right before the break, Janesville defensive lineman Blake Destival sacked Davis for a 10-yard loss back to the Panther 29 to disrupt a potential last-minute drive before the break.
After the Panthers lost the ball on downs during the opening possession of the second half at the Janesville 24, the Wildcats went 11 plays the other way. After converting on fourth and an inch from the Tripoli 24, Dodd found Wiley Sherburne for a 23-yard touchdown pass to go up 14-8 with 7:37 to go in the third.
Following a Panther punt, Dodd made his second mistake of the game with an interception. On third and 7 at the Wildcat 23, Schroeder picked off the pass in front of his team’s sideline to give Tripoli great field position on the Janesville 32. However, the drive stalled at the 6 at the end of the quarter. After a false-start penalty to start the final frame, Hoodjer sacked Davis on fourth and goal to give the ball back to the home team on the 20.
The ensuing drive was a Dodd masterclass. He opened it with a 16-yard run, and two plays later, Keegan Eastman broke off a 27-yard run to the Panther 13.
However, the next three snaps were marred by yellow laundry. A 3-yard Dodd run was negated by a hold, and a 12-yard scamper was pushed back by a block-in-the-back penalty. Tripoli returned the favor with a defensive holding call when Dodd tried to connect with Rogan Gergen inside the 5-yard line. After the mark off putting the ball on the 10, Dodd went the rest of the way for the score with 9:30 to play. He then added the conversion to give the Wildcats the 22-8 lead.
Tripoli’s next possession ended on a loss on downs at the Janesville 30 with 7:47 to play. The Wildcats then tried to milk as much of the clock as they could until the Panthers called time out with 3:08 left with a fourth down and 5 on the 22. After eight runs in the possession, Dodd then changed gears and threw a pass to Sherburne for the touchdown and extending the margin to 28-8 with 3:01 remaining.
On the very next play, Dodd nearly sealed the deal when he picked off Davis’ pass to Austin Bremner at his 37 and returned it to the 1-yard line. Head Coach Dale Eastman had Dodd call his own number on the ensuing down and scored to bring the score to 34-8 with 2:36 on the clock.
Tripoli was able to get one last hurrah in the next possession, as Davis connected with Jase Hereid with 20 seconds remaining to cap the scoring, 34-14.
Score by quarter
Tripoli………0 8 0 6 — 14
Janesville…8 0 6 20 — 34
First quarter
J: Leo Dodd 4-yard pass to Jared Hoodjer (Dodd run) 9:21
Second quarter
T: James Davis 1-yard run (Davis pass to Rowan Carlson) 8:45
Third quarter
J: Dodd 23-yard pass to Wiley Sherburne (pass failed) 7:37
Fourth quarter
J: Dodd 10-yard run (Dodd run) 9:30
J: Dodd 22-yard pass to Sherburne (pass failed) 3:01
J: Dodd 1-yard run (pass failed) 2:36
T: Davis 9-yard pass to Jase Hereid (pass failed) 0:20