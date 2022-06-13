The Janesville Consolidated School released its honor roll lists for the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
To be named to one of the lists, students must attain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA out of a four-point scale and not have a grade lower than C-minus.
3.5-4.0 GPA
- Seniors: Jayden Appleby, Conner Clubine, Dawson Dix, Leo Dodd, Kassidy Dunbar, Jared Hoodjer, Bryn McAllister, Pyper McCarville, Wiley Sherburne, Shaylie Swinton, Kamryn Umthum, Elliott Waller, Elizabeth Widner
- Juniors: Heather Alberts, Keegan Eastman, Elliana Foelke, Carly Graves, Anna Gregorsok, Kailey Hjelmeland, Hope Hovenga, Bryce Jensenius, Kali Pletz, Mackenzie Weidler
- Sophomores: Hayleigh Heiser, Ethan Hjelmeland, Joe Kiene, Kaylee LaPlant, Aleah Limkemann, Ashleigh Panning, Kendall Thompson
- Freshman: Zoey Barnes, Elle Carlson, Emmett Davison, Marshall Davison, Ally Eibey, Abigail Foelske, Carson Foelske, Braden Friedrich, Kasia Gansen, Dawson Graham, Kole Haan, Olivia Hjelmeland, Elizabeth Hovenga, Daniele Hughes, Zoey Killion, Kaylen Lehman, Hailey Limkemann, Shyanne Nicklaus, Klaire Osborn, Hayden Pugh, Lila Renner, Charlie Rupe, Kiley Voshell-Porter, Kaitlyn Zwanziger
3.0-3.49 GPA
- Seniors: Clay Dighton, Cody Rains, Landen Ruth
- Juniors: Trevor Dirks, Lainey Eibey, Rogan Gergen, Noah Muller, Lauren Podhasky, Isabella Weekley
- Sophomores: Eve Seedorff, Alayna Wagner, Jack Weekley, Lonnie Wolff
- Freshman: Dane Appleby, Cade Bradfield, Jayden Butler, Mya Hanna, Kaitlyn Henry, Gabriel Meaney, Parker Opperman, Blake Porter, Tarynn Shepherd, Anthony Steinlage, Benjamin Stibal, Ayla Traver, MacCoy Weidler, Catalina Westendorf
Editor’s note: In the June 9th edition of the Waverly Democrat, we ran the Janesville honor roll. There was a grading problem with this list, which deleted the names of several students. We were later sent a corrected issue, which we are running here.