The Janesville Consolidated School released its honor roll lists for the second semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
To be named to one of the lists, students must attain a minimum of a 3.0 GPA out of a four-point scale and not have a grade lower than C-minus.
3.5-4.0 GPA
- Seniors: Jayden Appleby, Conner Clubine, Dawson Dix, Leo Dodd, Kassidy Dunbar, Jared Hoodjer, Bryn McAllister, Pyper McCarville, Wiley Sherburne, Shaylie Swinton, Kamryn Umthum, Elliott Waller, Elizabeth Widner
- Juniors: Heather Alberts, Keegan Eastman, Elliana Foelke, Carly Graves, Anna Gregorsok, Kailey Hjelmeland, Hope Hovenga, Bryce Jensenius, Kali Pletz, Mackenzie Weidler
- Sophomores: Hayleigh Heiser, Ethan Hjelmeland, Joe Kiene, Kaylee LaPlant, Aleah Limkemann, Ashleigh Panning, Kendall Thompson
- Freshman: Elle Carlson, Emmett Davidson, Marshall Davidoson, Ally Eibey, Abigail Foelske, Carson Foelske, Braden Friedrich, Kasia Gansen, Dawson Graham, Kole Haan, Olivia Hjelmeland, Elizabeth Hovenga, Daniele Hughes, Zoey Killion, Kaylen Lehman, Shyanne Nicklaus, Klaire Osborn, Hayden Pugh, Lila Renner, Charlie Rupe, Kiley Voshell-Porter, Kaitlyn Zwanziger
3.0-3.49 GPA
- Seniors: Clay Dighton, Landen Ruth
- Juniors: Lainey Eibey, Rogan Gergen, Noah Muller, Isabella Weekley
- Sophomores: Jack Weekley
- Freshman: Jayden Butler, Kaitlyn Henry, Hailey Limkemann, Gabriel Meaney, Parker Opperman, Blake Porter, Benjamin Stibal, Ayla Traver