JANESVILLE - Let the good times roll.
The 1978 hit from The Cars wasn't talking about the 2023 Janesville Wildcat baseball team, but the 'Cats are rolling through the first weeks of the season.
Things started off fast for the hometeam with Kole Haan striking out three Indian batters in the first inning while allowing one hit.
Keegan Eastman got Janesville on the board with an RBI double to left field and Blake Porter slapped the ball the other way for a two RBI single to give the Wildcats the 3-0 lead.
After seven runs, Rex Ross' day was done on the bump for the Indians and Camden Behrends entered the game as the pitcher.
In the first inning, the Wildcats crossed nine runs with 14 batters entering the box through the first half inning.
In the top of the second, Clarksville was able to get two runners in scoring position, but Haan settled on the bump and got out of the jam unharmed to maintain the 9-0 lead for the Wildcats.
Behrends allowed a leadoff walk, but he sat the next three batters down and the following inning was uneventful for both teams and Janesville took the 9-0 lead in to the top of the fourth.
In the top of the fourth, the Indians got one hit, but nothing else and in the top of the fifth, Haan struck out his 10th batter of the game to send Janesville into the bottom of the fifth ahead 9-0.
Needing just one run to end the game by the 10-run rule, head coach Ryan Destival brought his team together after three straight scoreless innings.
"I think they had trouble with that lefty [Behrends] they brought in there," Desitval said. "He threw a lot of curveballs and we had trouble sitting back. We were popping up and getting out on our front foot. I huddled up there in the last inning and told the team, 'Hey, we just need one. Whatever it takes, let's make it happen.' We were getting down on pitchers, so we needed to get out of it there."
With runners on first and second, Gabe Meaney stepped up to the plate and delivered a rocket to center field that scored the final run, giving the Wildcats the 10-0 victory over Clarksville in five innings.
"I knew that we just needed a single," Meaney said. "I was trying to find right center, I didn't find that, but I did find left center."
Meaney has been red-hot at the dish this week where he got a hit in three out of four games, including a home run.
"I've been seeing the ball, hitting the ball," Meaney said. "I've been getting a lot of work in the cage. There's always teammates in there to work with, it's like a second home."
Haan threw a gem of a game on Friday with five innings of scoreless baseball with 10 strikeouts against just one walk. Haan also only allowed four hits.
This performance has been slowly building throughout the season, but this was the best of the bunch so far.
"Honestly, it's not just today, it's been all year," Destival said. "He's allowed zero runs on the season in three outings, which is pretty impressive. I think he's around 12 innings pitched this season with no runs, so that's impressive."
Accountability has been a key factor in the clubhouse this season for the Wildcats. Pair that with having a memory like a goldfish, and Janesville has found the winning formula.
"We are keeping ourselves accountable," Meaney said. "If we make errors, move on and just focus on the next play, always."
The Wildcat lineup was noticeably different than in previous games with only four regular starters on the card, but it was a good showing for the underclassmen on Friday.
"I'm glad that these younger guys filled the varsity players' shoes," Destival said. "They played well. Grady Barr had a couple of hits, Isaac Jones had a couple of great defensive plays at second. That's what underclassmen are supposed to do. Step up when needed."
The Wildcats are now 7-3 on the season. Clarksville is now 0-11 on the season.
Notable Janesville Statlines
Gabe Meaney: 2-3, 1 walk, 3 RBI, 1 run
Blake Porter: 1-3, 1 strikeout, 2 RBI, 1 run
Keegan Eastman: 1-1, 2 walks, 2 RBI, 1 run, 1 hit by pitch, 2 stolen bases
Janesville Pitching
Kole Haan: 5 innings pitched, 10 strikeouts, 1 walked batter, 0 earned runs. Credited with the win.
Clarksville Notable Statlines
Levi Kampmann: 1-3, 2 strikeouts
Sam Hoodjer: 1-3 with a fielder's choice
Clarksville Pitching
Rex Ross: 2/3 inning pitched, 3 hits allowed, 2 walked batters, 9 earned runs, 3 hit batters. Credited with the loss.
Camden Behrends: 4 innings pitched, 2 strikeouts, 3 hits allowed, 4 walked batters, 1 earned run.
Clarksville........ 0 0 0 0 0 - 0
Janesville......... 9 0 0 0 1 - 10