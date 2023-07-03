Krista Pugh is proud of her colleagues.
The principal and curriculum coordinator of Janesville Consolidated School District knows that it takes a dedicated team to earn an area-wide recognition like the one the school just received from Leader Valley, the non-profit focused on the implementation of Leader In Me, a program that teaches leadership skills in students.
When she heard that the school had earned its first recognition in this field, she thought it was well deserved.
Pugh said the implementation of the program almost six years ago has had changed the school environment.
“Traditionally, schools have the majority of their focus on academics,” Pugh said. “What Leader In Me does is [focus on] a balance between academics, school culture and leadership.”
Through Leader In Me, Pugh and other faculty teach their students about what it means to show leadership by “taking the reins and trying new things.”
Amon the new things, were fundraisers students held throughout the year to support the events they plan and implement. With this money, students have successfully hosted school dances, dodgeball games, and even created May Day baskets to show appreciation for their local heroes. In May, a group of fourth-graders delivered a May Day basket to School Resource Officer and Sheriff’s Deputy Kyle Shores.
“School districts are very supportive of law enforcement,” Shores said. “It is very fun and I am very lucky to have the position I do.”
Last year, a class of fourth-graders created and hosted an event to show their support for the Janesville Fire Department. The students created a menu, sent invitations, spoke in front of the attendees, and served them food. The kids took ownership of the choices and felt empowered by doing so.
“It’s truly the kids’ event,” said Pugh. The students hosted the event again this year as fifth-graders.
Now in her eighth year as principal, Pugh said she was encouraged by her peers to pursue roles in school administration. Prior to Janesville, she taught Special Education at East High School in Waterloo where she served as an instructional coach and was department head.
While there, Pugh pursued an administration degree while being an instructional coach and eventually landed the position in Janesville.
Pugh and her family now live in Janesville where her two children attend school and have been involved in Leader In Me.
What is Leader in Me?
According to leaderinme.org, Leader In Me is an evidence-based, comprehensive model that builds leadership and life skills in students, creates a high-trust school culture, and lays the foundation for sustained academic achievement.
The foundation of the program is based on the book Seven habits of highly effective people by Stephen Covey which was then adapted for children. The habits are: be proactive, begin with the end in mind, put first things first, think win-win, seek first to understand, then to be understood, synergize, and finally, sharpen the saw.
Adopting this initiative has paid off long before the public recognition came about, Pugh said.
Leader In Me has influenced the JCSD to acquire a new mission. The mission is simple: Grow, Serve, and Inspire.
To contribute to the students success, Melissa Reade, Executive Director of Leader Valley, provides coaching to the schools adult leadership team three to four times per year.
“We challenge [students] to think about how this is going to help you and others grow, how will it serve others, and how will it inspire others to reach their full potential,” said Pugh.
Recently, a group of third-grade students had a vision of providing new playground equipment for the school. They sprouted the idea to add a spider climber to the playground. This piece of equipment costs $18,000 with additional expenses for prep work and installation. The students decided they needed to raise roughly $20,000 for this vision to become a reality.
The group brought this project to Superintendent BJ Meaney and were encouraged to then take it to the school board. Since then, the students have presented to Fidelity Bank & Trust, Lions Club, and Parent Teacher Association. They have already received some funding from those groups and will be presenting to the Booster Club in July and are asking for 20% of the cost.
It is likely that by next school year, the students will have secured the funding to incorporate the spider climber to their playground for many students to enjoy for years to come.
“The students and staff have really embraced leadership and service,” Pugh said. “So it made me really proud for our school community to be recognized for the work that has been done and the growth that we’ve made.”