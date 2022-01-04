Janesville Consolidated School will be hosting its Coaches vs. Cancer game vs. Waterloo Christian on Jan. 11 in support of Coach Tomlinson’s sister, Helaina Hillyard.
Helaina, a basketball player for Nova Southeastern University, is currently undergoing treatment for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
The school is selling its Coaches vs. Cancer shirts as a fundraiser for Team Helaina. Orders are due on Wednesday. The shirts can be ordered at https://janesvillehscoachesvscancer2021.itemorder.com/sale.
Please consider ordering a shirt and supporting our Coaches vs. Cancer night and Team Helaina.