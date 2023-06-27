JANESVILLE - While the season hasn’t produced a ton of wins for the Janesville softball team, the improvement and maturation from last season is noticeable.
“We haven’t won a ton of games this year,” head coach Shelly Sorensen said. “But, the improvement is definitely there. That just comes with playing more games and getting some wins here and there.”
Monday evening was a great time for the 6-14 Wildcats to get a big win over lowly conference opponent, Baxter, who was 1-17 entering Monday night’s contest.
In the top of the first inning, Zoey Barnes allowed a lead-off single, but she would sit the next three Bolt batters down by strikeout.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Dani Hughs flew out to center field to score Hayden Pugh on a sacrifice fly. Ally Eibey was able to get an RBI single, but the runner was caught at third, ending the inning with Janesville ahead 2-0.
Baxter was able to get two more hits, but Barnes ended any threat early and it remained 2-0 going into the bottom of the second.
Abi Fooelske dropped a hit right over the second baseman to score two and Keke Smith got a hit to left two batters later and the left fielder missed the throw home and that allowed Foelske to score to put the ‘Cats ahead 5-0.
Janesville wasn’t done scoring runs in the inning though as Zoey Killion got into the action with an RBI groundout to third and Smith scored on a wild pitch to make it 7-0 with just one out.
Still in the second inning, Eibey knocked in another run with a single and the Wildcats were able to score one more run and they led 9-0 after the second inning concluded.
The Bolts were able to score with a run of their own after a pick off attempt to third base went wide.
But that was the only run that Barnes and the Janesville defense would allow as Foelske made a nice catch at second to double-up the runner at first to squash and rally attempt for Baxter.
Smith knocked in her second run of the night and Killion dropped a perfect bunt with a runner on third to make it 11-1 with one out in the bottom of the third.
One more run was able to cross before the end of the inning and it was 12-1 entering the fourth.
Baxter was able to load the bases with zero outs in the top of the fourth, but Barnes and co. were able to keep the ball in the infield and the scored remained at 12-1.
Barnes’ sixth strikeout in the top of the fifth ended the game with the Wildcats winning 12-1.
“This was a good win, especially on senior night,” Sorensen said. “Zoey Barnes did great for us tonight with controlling her pitches. She got a few strikeouts, but then also the other team had a few hits, but we played solid defense throughout. We were able to hit the ball and manufacture some runs with some good team effort for the win.”
Throughout Janesville girls athletics, the groups are tight-knit and will have a good time playing their sports no matter the score or record and this helps boost morale no matter what is happening.
“We’ve talked about that all year,” Sorensen said. “Coming into the year, that’s something we can control and to be there for your team, it shows how great this group of young ladies is. They’ve done it all year whether we are up or down and it makes it easier for them all to be comfortable and confident playing.”
Barnes had a great night in the circle with five innings pitched and zero earned runs and the maturation process has had its ups and downs throughout her first season as the number one pitcher.
“She’s matured a lot,” Sorensen said. “She had a little bit of adversity pitching a year ago, but she’s the main one this year. She’s gotten a lot better and that’s mainly due to confidence. This is her first year as ‘the main pitcher’ and she’s really done well using different pitchers.”
With playoffs starting soon, the Wildcats are starting to find their groove with two wins in their last four games. Janesville will have a tough test in their region with their playoff opener against AGWSR and if they win, against Clarksville.
The opportunity to play spoiler to a team is there, but looking ahead isn’t something that the Wildcats will do.
“We’ll take it one game at a time,” Sorensen said. “We’ve been up and down all year as well, but that’s why they play it out. It just takes one good game honestly, against those top teams. It’s great competition and we’ll take it one out at a time and see where we go.”
Notable Statlines
Dani Hughs: 0-0, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Keke Smith: 2-3, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 3 runs scored
Zoey Killion: 1-2, 1 walk, 2 RBI, 1 run scored, 2 stolen bases
Janesville Pitching
Zoey Barnes: 5 innings pitched, 7 hits allowed, 6 strikeouts, 3 walked batters, 0 earned runs
Baxter......... 0 0 1 0 0 — 1
Janesville.... 2 7 3 0 x — 12