Janesville students were recognized for their artwork at the Iowa Star Conference Art Show.

Congratulations to the Janesville students who were chosen for the Conference Art Show. They spent a day learning about a variety of art skills and got to see some amazing talent from their peers in our conference. Special Congratulations to Ava Marcus, Kylie Voshell, and Abi Foelske for taking home a ribbon. These pieces are proudly displayed by the office if you’re in the building go check them out.