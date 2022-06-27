The Janesville Wildcats had the tough task of following up their 19-run offensive explosion earlier in the week against Collins-Maxwell.
With Leo Dodd on the mound, the Wildcat defense was strong in the first inning. Dodd forced three pop ups that were easily caught to get Janesville up to bat.
Dodd led things off by forcing a walk to eventually set up a Keegan Eastman RBI single up the middle.
With one out in the inning, Peyton Trees drilled an RBI double to opposite field to score Eastman and make the score 2-0.
The Wildcat bats remained hot throughout the first inning. Freshman Gabe Meaney followed Trees’ double with a double of his own. Meaney’s double also went to right field and scored one run.
With Dawson Graham up to bat, Graham hit a high fly ball to center field that the center fielder dropped. While Meaney was rounding third, the dry grass made him slip on his way home. The Collins-Maxwell defender bobbled the relay throw, allowing Janesville to score another run. The score was 4-0 at the end of the first inning.
The Wildcat defense was strong in the second inning. The defense turned a double-play with runners on first and second to get two outs quick. Catcher Talan Pletz rifled a throw to third to pick off the lackadaisical runner at third to get the final out.
The second inning saw no hits by Janesville. The Wildcats hit two deep fly ball outs and a ground ball to keep the score 4-0.
Dodd stayed strong on the mound through the third inning. He forced three pop-ups that were easily caught to keep C-M off the board.
Trees led off the bottom of the inning with a single to left. Graham would continue his good game with another RBI single to center field that extended the lead to 5-0.
After a Pletz hit by pitch, the bases were loaded with one out. Dodd beat out a soft ground ball that was bobbled that also allowed two more runs to score. The two runs were the final ones for Janesville and moved the score to 7-0.
Eastman came into relief in the fourth inning for Dodd. Graham helped turn a nice double play in the inning to get two outs with a runner on third.
An RBI double put C-M on the board and make the score 7-1. Pletz continued his strong performance behind the plate with another pick off at third to limit the run damage to one.
In the bottom of the fourth, Eastman started things off with a hard single to third. After advancing to third base, Eastman would get thrown out at home trying to score on a past ball.
Neither team got anything going in the fifth inning, both leaving a runner stranded on first.
C-M went on to mount a small comeback in the sixth inning. A grounder to first allowed one run to score and make it 7-2.
A double allowed another run to score in the inning. Meaney came into relief in the sixth with a runner on third.
C-M would go on to score two more runs in the game to make the final score 7-5.
Janesville will play next on Tuesday against Hudson at home for senior night at 5 p.m.