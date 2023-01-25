On Saturday, Jan. 21, Janesville students traveled to Turkey Valley High School to compete at IHSSA District Large Group Contest. Students were entered in several categories. The following entries received a II rating: choral reading (Kiley Voshell, Olivia Hjelmeland, Gabe Meaney, Kole Haan, Hailey Limkemann, Blake Porter, Carson Foelske), television newscasting (Blake Porter, Daniel Britt, Danika Moulds, Jayden Butler, Abi Foelske, Carlie Rupe, Eve Seedorff, Hayden Pugh, Tarynn Shepherd), and one act play (Hayleigh Heiser, Olivia Hjelmeland, Eve Seedorff, Ashleigh Panning, Marshall Davison, Zoey Barnes).
Group improv (Marshall Davison, Ashleigh Panning, Hailey Limkemann)and short film (Kole Haan, Carson Foelske, Jayden Butler, Daniel Britt, Zoey Barnes, Dawson Graham, Gabe Meaney, Abi Foelske, Carlie Rupe, Hayden Pugh) received a I rating which qualifies them to advance to state competition at Waterloo West High School on February 4th.