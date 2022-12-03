Tripoli- It was a three point barrage from the Wildcats.
It started off with Keegan Eastman hitting a three pointer to get the game going and it didn't stop after that.
Talan Pletz put in a midrange jumper to put the Wildcats ahead 5-0 early and it took a timeout. Tripoli took a timeout shortly after Eastman hit two more three pointers and Rogan Gergen pitched in five points of his own to put Janesville ahead 16-6.
By the end of the first quarter, Janesville was ahead 18-8 and Tripoli's Tyce Miller had five points and Oakley Semelroth had a three pointer.
Eastman ended the first quarter with three three pointers to account for half of the Wildcats' points.
"We just had the momentum going with us," Eastman said. "I was shooting it well tonight and that got everyone else hyped and we went on a run that got us all going."
Freshman Isaac Jones didn't back away from the challenge once again as he hit a deep three to put Janesville ahead 20-12 early in the second quarter. Jones found the bottom of the basket with a floater in the middle of the paint as well as two more three pointers to end the quarter with 11 points to put the WIldcats ahead 31-18 at halftime.
Miller and Semelroth both had eight points for the Panthers at half.
Coming off of the bench, Jones provided a spark on Friday night that helped propel the Wildcats to a big lead at half.
"He [Jones] is really our hype guy," Eastman said. "Everyone gets hype for him. Yeah he's a freshman, but he stepped into that role that we needed. He shoots is very well from deep and he lets it go from wherever. We have faith whenever it goes up."
Janesville held onto its lead early on in the second half, 35-23. Gergen was slapped with a technical foul after arguing with a call and Tripoli's Hayden Loftsgard hit one of two free throws to cut the lead to 39-26.
At the end of the third quarter, Joe Kiene hit two free throws to send the Wildcats going into the final frame ahead 45-28.
The Wildcats continued to put pressure on Tripoli early in the fourth quarter to go ahead 53-36 and held onto that lead until the clock hit zero for a wire-to-wire 58-43 win to start the season.
This was the first win for the Wildcats this season after starting the season 0-2.
"It was good," Eastman said. "Coming off of two losses always hurts, but we knew that we could get this one tonight. They had some guys coming back from last year, we knew it would be tough and we brought everything we had tonight and we got the job done."
Gergen led all scorers with 18 points. Eastman finished with 14 points and Jones pitched in 11. Semelroth finished with 16 points and Miller had 10.