It was a beautiful night for baseball in Janesville as they took on the Wildcats form Riceville.
Gabe Meaney started the game off as the starting pitcher for Janesville. In the first at bat, Meaney fell behind early but battled back for a strikeout. Meaney finished the inning with three strikeouts to get Janesville in the batter’s box.
Jared Hoodjer opened the inning by getting on base and stealing second. This allowed Keegan Eastman to hit a long double to left-center field and score Hoodjer.
With Janesville being aggressive on the base-paths, Eastman stole third and scored on a wild throw that went into the outfield to make the score 2-0 early in the first inning.
In the second inning, Meaney stayed dominant on the bump. After getting into a first and third jam, Meaney struck out the final batter of the inning not giving up a run.
The top of the third inning, saw no trouble for Janesville as Meaney added another strikeout.
Janesville’s bats got hot in the bottom of the third as Hoodjer started the scoring by hitting a double over the center fielder’s head.
Eastman continued his great night at the plate by getting an RBI on a high fly ball that found the ground.
Peyton Trees knocked two more runs in with a deep single to make the score 6-0 at the end of the third inning.
Meaney ran into some trouble in the top of the fourth, allowing three runs and finished the night with 3 1/3 innings pitched and nine strikeouts.
Freshman Dawson Graham came into relief and struck out two to get Janesville out of the inning only allowing three runs.
Meaney’s night wasn’t done though, as he started the bottom the scoring in the fourth inning by ripping a double down the left field line that scored one. By the end of the inning, Janesville was up 7-3.
Graham would go on to strike out two more batters in the top of the fifth and not allow any runs to keep Janesville ahead.
Joe Kiene added to the large lead that the Wildcats had with a triple to right field that scored one run. Leo Dodd followed that up with a deep fly ball that scored Kiene and put Janesville up 9-3.
Dodd came into relief in the sixth inning and got out of the inning without allowing a run.
In the bottom of the sixth, Janesville put Riceville away for good. Meaney ended up on third and scored on a past ball. Janesville would go on to add one more run in the bottom of the inning to put the score at 11-3.
Dodd would go on to give up one run in the bottom of the inning and close out the win by a score of 11-4.
The win put Janesville at a record of 6-1 and they will play next against Don Bosco, their only loss, at home on Tuesday.