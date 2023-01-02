Work on Janesville’s iconic 7th St. Green Bridge is scheduled to kick off today, the city said.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 12:02 am
Work on Janesville’s iconic 7th St. Green Bridge is scheduled to kick off today, the city said.
The project involves replacement of the bridge and approach reconstruction.
During the construction, Seventh Street will be closed to through traffic and a detour will be in place for vehicular and bicycle traffic.
The Cedar River at the bridge will also be closed to paddling traffic.
Eastbound vehicular traffic will be routed West on County Highway C55, South on Taylor Road, west on Winslow Road, South on County Highway T75. East on County Highway C57, and north on County Highway V14.
Westbound vehicular traffic will be routed south on County Highway V14, west on County Highway C57, and north on County Highway T75. East on Winslow Road, North on Taylor Road, East on County Highway C55. The detour length is 8.8 miles.
Westbound bicycle traffic will be routed north on Main Street, west on Barrick Road (ECKO Bridge), and south on Maple Street. Eastbound bicycle traffic will be routed north on Maple Street, west on Barrick Road (ECKO Bridge), and south on Main Street. Delays are expected.
Construction is currently scheduled for completion in November of 2023. The construction schedule is based on favorable weather conditions and construction status.
