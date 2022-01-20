IOWA CITY — Karlee Boyle, of Janesville, is one of 35 University of Iowa College of Pharmacy students who recently completed the college’s Healthcare Business Leadership program (HBL).
The leadership program teaches students how to understand and make effective business decisions regarding teamwork, finance, conflict management, entrepreneurship, and how to leverage healthcare data to improve outcomes and decision making.
The program requires students to attend five out of six Saturday modules over a 12-month period. Module topics for 2021 included, among others, strategic hiring, finance for clinicians, and high-performance leadership.
HBL is proving to be extremely valuable to pharmacy students. Third-year Doctor of Pharmacy candidate Kelsey Kiwala said she “learned strategies to navigate conflict — and how to approach that based on the relationships and management style that you have.”
