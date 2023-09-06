Carlie Miller has been singing the national anthem since she was 10. She’s performed The Star-Spangled Banner at local events, the Iowa State Fair, Iowa State University rodeos and professional bull riding rodeos, among other events.
Now, the Janesville native and recent Iowa State University graduate is competing in a national contest to sing the national anthem at the 65th National Finals Rodeo at the Tom and Mack Center in Las Vegas in December. The event is the culmination of competitive performances by the top notch cowboys from around the globe who seek the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Championship title.
Organizers have opened a vocal contest to select the performers who would be singing the national anthem for the event.
Carlie is the only Iowan who has entered the contest, a review of the entries shows.
And now her friends and fans can help her turn her dream of singing on that stage into reality with the click of a button, literally. They can also preview her contest entry, and hear her perform the national anthem.
https://www.nfrexperience.com/nfr-national-anthem-2023/?fbclid=IwAR0m4sTW-SkXsq_TLjbxmpkb-lpzBLLVaNaM35tweXgZC31cNfAoOeMdNNY
The video, which she recorded for the occasion, says it all.
With her mom’s help as the videographer, she recorded it at the 2023 Iowa State Fair. Carlie picked the sale ring of the cattle barn as the location for her performance as it holds a special memory for her, created when she performed the national anthem for the Sale of Champions in this very ring during the Iowa State Fair in 2016.
“I felt this location would allow for the best volume and clarity for listeners as well as provide a respectable background that would be special for the state of Iowa,” she told Waverly Newspapers.
As a backdrop, the sale ring is also a nod to Carlie’s family history. Her parents, Monte and Robin, are fourth-generation farmers in Butler County. Growing up on the farm, Carlie learned to value hard work, honesty and duty. As a college student, she majored in animal science because of her family roots.
“I feel like the bigger reason as to why I went to school for animal science is because of being raised in the agriculture industry and I wanted to continue in that industry myself,” she said. “I also have always looked up to my dad for what he does for our family and providing for others and I wanted to do something that would give the same impact.”
In her formative years, Carlie was a member of Waverly’s Townline 4-H club, and later, at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she graduated from in 2019 in the top 10 of her class, she excelled in the National Honor Society, cheerleading for football and wrestling, performing in the all-state and chamber choirs, as well as taking part in solo and group choir festivals.
Over the years, Carlie has found her passion in expressing herself artistically, and that is through sharing her talent for singing the national anthem for audiences big and small.
It is the one song that has resonated with her and her family, and her performances have become a family tradition, as she often has her parents and family members cheering her on in the audience.
The National Finals Rodeo contest in Las Vegas
Carlie is among 145 candidates who have submitted videos to compete for the honor of performing at the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
If you want to support her, hurry up as the first round of public voting will end on Sept. 13.
The top 30 vote getters will be selected for the second round. In it, a panel of judges will further narrow the list of contestants to eight. In the third round, which is planned from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5, the opportunity will reopen again for public voting and two performers will be picked for the prestigious event in Las Vegas.
Why she sings
Carlie loves singing The Star-Spangled Banner, her journey so far has proven that.
“Singing the national anthem is important because of the impact on other people,” she said in a Waverly Newspapers story called “Singing to share,” published on Feb. 28, 2019. “For me, it’s important to express the emotion through the lyrics. That’s my way of expressing myself. I think it’s a gift. I was lucky enough to be blessed. Because of the people that love me, they motivate me to be better.”
She’s lost count of the times she has performed the national anthem, but to this day, practices it diligently and before she steps in front of an audience, she still feels a tinge of nerves.
“I get slightly nervous, but shake it off pretty quickly,” she said.
In her quest to grab the public’s heart, and in the case of the competition, also the judges’ ears for the Las Vegas performance, Carlie is cheered by her family.
“We are so proud of her and what she has accomplished and being able to sing the national anthem for everyone,” said her mom, Robin. “We’ve been so proud of her from the get-go and she has always accomplished her dreams. It is her dream now to sing at the National Finals Rodeo, and if she gets picked, we will all be there by her side to support her.”
For Carlie’s college graduation in May, the family all gathered for a commemorative photo to mark her achievement. Her brothers, Josh, Dusty, Colton, and her sister-in-law and Dusty’s wife, Chelsey, all rejoiced in her graduation.
But with the passage of time, her passion for singing the national anthem has not subsided.
“I would love and appreciate any support others are willing to give!” she said in a social media post on the occasion of the upcoming contest. “If people do choose to vote for me, they will be voting for someone who appreciates and holds the utmost respect for The Star-Spangled Banner, our nation’s flag, and those who have served and are still serving to protect it. That includes many of my friends and family.”
Elaborating further on this for Waverly Newspapers, she added:
“Performing the national anthem is a great honor because of what it stands for and there’s no other feeling like it. To sing at the National Finals Rodeo would be unexplainable but simply put, a dream come true.”