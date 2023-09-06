Carlie Miller has been singing the national anthem since she was 10. She’s performed
The Star-Spangled Banner at local events, the Iowa State Fair, Iowa State University rodeos, professional bull riding rodeos and sports championships, among others.
Now, the Janesville native and recent Iowa State University graduate is competing in a national contest to sing the national anthem at the opening night at the 65th National Finals Rodeo at the Tom and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Dec. 7. The event is the culmination of competitive performances by the top notch cowboys from around the globe who seek the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Championship title.
Kicking off the event will be a performance of matching magnitude. Hence, organizers have opened a contest to find the best fit for the occasion.
Carlie is the only Iowan who has entered the contest, a review of the contestants shows. And now her friends and fans can help her turn her dream of singing at that stage into reality with the click of a button, literally. Here, they can also preview her contest entry, and hear her perform the national anthem.
The video, which she recorded at this year’s Iowa State Fair, says it all.
For it, Carlie picked the sale ring of the cattle barn at the 2023 state fair as the location for her performance as it holds a special memory for her, created when she performed the national anthem for the Sale of Champions during the Iowa State Fair in 2016.
“I felt this location would allow for the best volume and clarity for listeners as well as provide a respectable background that would be special for the state of Iowa,” she told Waverly Newspapers.
As a backdrop, the sale ring is also a nod to Carlie’s family history. Her parents, Monte and Robin, are fourth-generation farmers in Butler County, and growing up on the farm, she learned to value hard work, honesty and duty.
In her formative years, Carlie was a member of the Townline 4-H club, and later, at Waverly-Shell Rock High School, where she graduated from in 2019 in the top 10 of her class, she excelled in the National Honor Society, cheerleading for football and wrestling, performing in the all-state and chamber choirs, as well as taking part in solo and group choir festivals.
Over the years, Carlie has found her passion in expressing herself artistically, and that is through sharing her talent for singing the national anthem for audiences big and small. It is the one song that has resonated with her and her family, and her performances have become a family tradition, as she often has her parents and family members cheering her on in the audience.
The National Finals Rodeo contest in Las Vegas
Carlie is among 145 candidates who have submitted videos to compete for the honor of performing at the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas.
If you want to support her, hurry up as the first round of public voting will end on Sept. 13.
In the second round of the contest, a panel of judges will further narrow the list of contestants to eight. In the third round, which is planned from Sept. 27 to Oct. 5, the opportunity will reopen again for public voting and two performers will be picked for the prestigious event in Las Vegas.
Why she sings
Carlie loves singing around people, she’s already proven that in her journey so far.
Waverly Newspapers featured Carlie’s vocal gift in 2019, when she sang the national anthem at the Iowa State Wrestling Championship when she performed in memory of her grandfather, Robert Mowery.
Although Carlie was young when her grandpa passed on Aug. 15, 2008, she loved spending time with him. As she learned more about her grandpa later in life, Carlie admired his dedication to family and community. He served on the board for the Bremer County Fair and was a past president of the Bremer-Butler-Chickasaw Board of Realtors, according to his obituary.
Singing is somewhat of a tradition in the Miller family, Carile and her grandmother, Ceona, and her mom, Robin, often sing at family events.
But stepping up to sing The Star-Spangled Banner has become an integral part of Carlie’s personal journey.
“Singing the national anthem is important because of the impact on other people,” she said in “Singing to share,” which was published on Feb. 28, 2019. “For me, it’s important to express the emotion through the lyrics. That’s my way of expressing myself. I think it’s a gift. I was lucky enough to be blessed. Because of the people that love me, they motivate me to be better.”
Growing up, she also loved to sing around her horses, she said in the 2019 interview.
Anecdotes aside, meanwhile, Carlie graduated from ISU in May with a major in animal science.
But her passion for singing the national anthem has not subsided with time.
She’s lost count of the times she has performed it, but to this day, practices it diligently and before she steps in front of the crowd, she still feels a tinge of nerves.
“I get slightly nervous, but shake it off pretty quickly,” she said.
In her quest to grab the public’s hearts, and in the case of the competition, also the judges’ ear, Carlie has been cheered by her family. They all gathered for a celebratory photo to mark her graduation from Iowa State University in May. Her brothers, Josh, Dusty, Colton, and her sister-in-law and Dusty’s wife, Chelsey, all gathered for a celebratory photo to mark her accomplishment. The reason why she picked animal science is her family roots.
“I feel like the bigger reason as to why I went to school for animal science is because of being raised in the agriculture industry and wanted to continue in that industry myself. I also have always looked up to my dad for what he does for our family and providing for others and I wanted to do something that would give the same impact,” she said.
Now her family are all behind her in her journey to sing the national anthem at the National Finals Rodeo.
“I would love and appreciate any support others are willing to give!” she said in a social media post. “If people do choose to vote for me, they will be voting for someone who appreciates and holds the utmost respect for The Star-Spangled Banner, our nation's flag, and those who have served and are still serving to protect it. That includes many of my friends and family.”
Elaborating further on this for Waverly Newspapers, she added:
“Performing the national anthem is a great honor because of what it stands for and there’s no other feeling like it. To sing at the National Finals Rodeo would be unexplainable but simply put, a dream come true.”